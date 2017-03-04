Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

One-minute food fix from Sanjeev Kapoor

By now, we’re no strangers to those bite-sized, fast-paced videos in which an overhead shot shows two disembodied hands creating a dish. Because it makes cooking look simple and breezy, it’s a style that Buzzfeed’s Tasty has become popular for, and the format has since been aped by nearly everyone who has anything to do with recipe videos.

So, two days ago, when we came across one such video on celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s Twitter wall, we merely shrugged. It was a video for multigrain bhel, and was followed up yesterday by another one showing us how to make a chicken cheese sandwich. While neither of these have piqued our interest, we admit that we're waiting to see what he whips up next.



Pic/Satej Shinde

Seeing eye to eye

Actress Malaika Arora Khan has an interesting eye contact moment with a security guard at a fashion event in Bandra yesterday.

When Pichai played hooky

It was a packed schedule for Google Inc. CEO Sundar Pichai, when he visited Barcelona this week to attend the Mobile World Congress.

And it couldn’t have been otherwise either for the chief of a company that developed an operating system that has captured the smartphone market.

But it wasn’t all work and no play for Pichai, who took time out to visit Camp Nou, the home ground of FC Barcelona, which as he put it was ‘a lifelong dream.’ He also met Barca forward, Lionel Messi.

Walk with LGBT colours

When San Francisco artist Gilbert Baker designed the first modern gay pride flag combining the eight stripes in 1978, shoe manufacturers would have never thought of implementing them in their design some day.

But times have changed, so have people’s tastes and the fashion industry strives to make products that will offer traction. A leading shoe manufacturing company recently revealed their upcoming line of collection dedicated to the shades of the LGBT community. The shoes are likely to hit stores by June. Quite an effort to produce pairs of pride, that.

Remembering Jamsetji

It was the Tata Group founder Jamsetji Tata’s 178th birth anniversary yesterday, and the day began with Ratan Tata sending out a letter to his colleagues. The letter said that the day was a celebration of what every employee brought to the organisation.



Ratan Tata paid tribute to Jamsetji Tata at Jamshedpur

Calling the employees the custodians and inheritors of the Tata Trusts, the industrialist wrote that he hoped they were proud of the group’s capacity to think beyond business - something that many feel was the bone of contention between the group and Cyrus Mistry, the former chairman of the group. Tata also made a trip to Jamshedpur to pay tribute to the founder.

Make (us laugh) in India

With lyrics like Achhe din ka hai sapna, and Swachh hoga Bharat apna, the funny folks at EIC (East India Comedy) are back with another laugh riot that’s gone viral.

Titled Make in India, and sung to the tune of Alisha Chinai’s 1990s hit, Made in India, their out-of-sync-yet-hilarious take has the seven stand up comics take potshots at all our netas across political parties, as well as policies like demonetisation and other woes of the common man. For those who’re having a slow Saturday, we suggest that you check this out on the web.