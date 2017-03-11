Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier



Pic/RAW MANGO

Three minds and a concept

She doesn’t make very many appearances. But when she does, it’s difficult not to do a double take, mesmerized equally by her sharp, wrinkled face and eclectic bohemian dressing. Isla Van Damme (fondly called Loulou) is the ticking design mind behind Bungalow 8, the unique concept store housed at Wankhede Stadium.

Which is why it came as a surprise when we heard that she worked closely with Delhi-based textile revivalist Sanjay Garg to design his serene flagship outlet at Apollo Bunder that opened on Thursday evening. “I’m still very much with B8, and working with Sanjay on project basis,” she clarified, her beady eyes twinkling as she swayed to a song by Rajasthani musicians seated in the store’s portico.

We learn it wasn’t easy for Sanjay to persuade her. “Why do you need me when you have an architect to design the space?” she is believed to have asked him. “I want you to be my voice of reason,” he said. And the deal was done.

Along with architect Ashiesh Shah and Loulou, Sanjay has erected a stripped down meditative space, hardly the kind you associate with a commercial enterprise. Walls the colour of sun-bleached animal bone are lined with industrial-inspired closets and monkey statuettes. “I love him,” she says, still distracted by the singer in a yellow ghoonghat. “He does get a wee bit stubborn sometimes with his vision, but that reflects his creative conviction.”

Goila, Patel and Holi hybrids

She’s known for her baking prowess while he is famous for his Butter Chicken. So, when pastry chef Sanjana Patel and chef Saransh Goila come together, you can expect fireworks in the kitchen, in a good way, of course.

For Holi, the duo has revived Thandai Macaron, a hybrid that they first introduced to Mumbaikars only for a day, two years ago. This time, they are stocking them at their outlets for over a week, starting tomorrow. What’s interesting is that it takes three days to craft the macarons.

The milk is fermented for 72 hours and then, infused with nuts and Goila’s secret Indian spice mix, post which it gets baked to form gulal-hued macarons. “We conducted multiple trials until we came up with the final recipe,” shared Patel.



Pic/Sameer Markande

Laughter jugalbandi

(From left) Veteran Hindustani Classical musician Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan and singers Anup Jalota and Hariharan at an event in Sion last evening.

A Zen-like calm in Lonavala

For those getting away from the city on March 25 and 26, and heading towards Lonavala, be ready to be imbued with a sense of calm and surprising serenity.

The All India Bhikku Sangha Of India will hold a two-day International Buddhist Conference in Lonavala amidst the historical caves of Karle, Bhaje and Bedse. The conference is an initiative by the Mumbai Branch of the All India Bhikku Sangha. Buddhist teachers from across India and the world are expected to attend.

Dr Ven Bhadant Rahul Bodhi Maha Thero, president of the Bhikkhu Sangha’s United Buddhist Mission, said, “The aim is to make people aware of the practical use of ‘Dhamma’ in daily life.” The conference will also include a Buddhist Cultural and Tourism festival with paintings, photography, and music by student groups.

Full marks for Vir

It’s that time of the year when exam fever is at its peak. And everyone has a story to share of those days, right? However, nobody will deny that the stress for today’s students has increased manifold.

So, it was heartwarming to see funnyman and actor Vir Das tweet a few words of encouragement and support to those who are appearing for their board exams. He went on to post a screen grab of his mark sheet, and reminded students that they were well beyond the piece of paper. He sure scores high in our report card.

Of memories, art and furniture

When furniture is imbued with emotions and concern for the environment, who can call it just a piece of wood?



Manik Wandrekar

Veteran designer Manik Wandrekar recently launched her exhibition, Installation Furniture, of 60 interesting pieces including a chair designed in memory of Parmeshwar Godrej, a seat reminiscent of a rural wooden doll, a chair inspired by the art of the Dutch painter Piet Mondrian, among others.



Mondrian chair

For the recycled pieces, material like old tyres, cloth, chains from INS Vikrant, etc, have been used. Among the many endorsers of the exhibition is a name from the world of cricket - Dilip Vengsarkar also happens to be Wandrekar’s son-in-law.