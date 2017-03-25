Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier



Pic/Satej Shinde

Actress Sonakshi Sinha seems to be taken by choreographer Terence Lewis during the shoot for a dance TVâÂÂshow in Goregaon last evening.



Rani Mukerji

Rani's Bohri birthday bash

Undhiyu and Baingan Bharta is not what one would associate with The Bohri Kitchen, a home dining experience known for its through and through non-vegetarian fare. The venture, however, took a veggie plunge recently, when it catered for Rani Mukerji's birthday bash. While their signature Raan in Red Masala and Smoked Mutton Kheema Samosas starred on the non-veg menu for the night, the vegetarian guests too had a seven-course menu to choose from that included Naariyal Kebabs and Paneer in Red Masala. "This is the first time we developed a veg menu. What surprised us was that our veg dishes were loved almost as much as the non-veg items," said TBK's Munaf Kapadia, who plans to save the menu for similar demands in future.



Dr Sriram Nene, Madhuri Dixit, Raja Kumari and DIVINE

When Madhuri grooved to Hip-Hop and Rap

Along with Hindi classics, it seems Madhuri Dixit-Nene is also a fan of Rap and Hip-Hop. The actress and her doctor-husband, Sriram Nene, recently dropped in at Khar's antiSOCIAL for a gig featuring Grammy-nominated Indian-American rapper, songwriter Raja Kumari (née Svetha Rao) and popular city-based Hip-Hop artiste DIVINE. We hear Madhuri is friends with Kumari from her Los Angeles days, and the duo caught up post the gig. Kumari, who is known for her collaborations with Gwen Stefani and Iggy Azalea, shared, "It was awesome to look out in the audience and see a legend like Madhuri Dixit enjoying herself at our show. Her favourite song was Meera [from her EP, The Come Up] because it blends Classical music and Hip-Hop." We hear Dixit also enjoyed DIVINE's track, Farak, especially the line, 'Main mere maa ke liye jee raha hoon'.

A new app to stop desi Romeos?

Yogi Adityanath's introduction of anti-Romeo squads in Uttar Pradesh might be drawing ire from several quarters, but it's also becoming the butt of jokes on Twitter. Among all the memes and Shakespeare witticisms, yesterday, we came across two tweets about how the new CM should now just go ahead and launch an app called Hinder — a pun on popular dating app Tinder — since he's so focused on breaking up couples. With the situation as grim as it is right now, we won't be surprised if an app like this actually becomes reality.

Badshah tune gets a Lauren touch

Indian Rap sensation Badshah is on cloud nine after his freestyle Rap found a new medium through the AR Rahman classic, Humma, in the film OK Jaanu earlier this year. Making most of his recent success, the rapper escalated the hype around him announcing his latest collaboration with the American dancer and actress Lauren Gottlieb. She will feature in the music video of his forthcoming single Mercy. "Lauren was my first choice and she totally fits the vibe of Mercy. She looks lovely, I am sure listeners will love her too," says Badshah. Gottlieb has appeared in films like ABCD: Any Body Can Dance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, Welcome Back etc. The single

will release on April 1.

Rai of fortune

This week, celebrated photographer and photojournalist Raghu Rai was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement award at the 6th National Photography Awards. He was one of 13 photographers conferred with the honour by the Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, M Venkaiah Naidu. So far, the Padma Shri awardee has released 18 books, the best of which are Raghu Rai's India: Reflections in Colour and Reflections in Black and White. Next week, he will be releasing a book on Mother Teresa, titled Saint Teresa of Calcutta: A Celebration of her Life and Legacy. Rai photographed her for nearly five decades, and captured some iconic snapshots during that time. The pictorial biography is a collection of pictures that spans her canonisation, her life and her work, and the legacy she leaves behind.