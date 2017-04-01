Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

What's got Masaba excited?

If this frame has got you confused, let's put it out there: this wedding photograph of Neena Gupta and Jackie Shroff is a great Photoshop job done for Sonam Nair's short film Khujli that released online last night.



Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta

It was shared by Gupta's daughter and fashion designer Masaba, who seems excited to see the two veteran actors pair up for the first time.



Masaba Gupta

'Firecrackers' is what she calls the two.

Anand Mahindra's cup of chill

The signing of multi-million business deals that one often associates with globe-trotting industrialists doesn't always reflect the demanding, sleepless schedules that go into their making.



Anand Mahindra

Recently, when Anand Mahindra returned to the city after a packed business trip to South Korea, he couldn't help but talk about the tiredness that had crept in after the rewarding but hectic two days.

(Not to mention that travelling East means losing hours from your schedule). To express what he was feeling like, he even shared this funny picture. "The perfect image to describe my sentiments... Apologies Nike!" he tweeted.

Mumbai races to Singapore

Amongst one of Royal Western India Turf Club's (RWITC) plethora of marketing initiatives, we have seen the hosting of an RWITC Cup at the famous Singapore Turf Club's Kranji Race Course, for a while. The club's chairman Vivek Jain hit upon the idea when on a visit to Singapore five years ago and the idea fructified with Kranji holding the cup for a couple of years now. Tomorrow, the Singapore Turf Club will host the cup from the Mumbai club, which is one of the races amongst others to be run that day.

"The idea is to expand relations between sister racing clubs across the world," said Jain. The Brisbane Racing Club will also be hosting a race that day as will the Japan Racing Association. So much for international eyeballs and promoting the Mahalaxmi turf overseas. We say more power to the club's worldview, never mind its problems in Mumbai. If there are any Mumbaikars at the Kranji race track tomorrow, we say, raise a toast to aamchi Mumbai's club. Make that toast a Singapore Sling, of course.

Shabana Azmi's EM Forster connect

Howards End, the classic novel by EM Forster, will soon be a television adaptation of the same name. Co-produced by the BBC, Academy Award-nominated screenwriter and playwright Kenneth Lonergan will bring the work to the screen. In this largely British affair, there is also an India connect.



Shabana Azmi

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi's nephew and Sulabha Arya's son Sagar will be part of the series, something Azmi recently shared with pride. The actor was last seen in Love Aaj Kal.

When Floyd fused with Urdu poetry

It is rare to attend a gig in the city where the audience sings along to the words of Mahjoor, the legendary Kashmiri poet. Parvaaz — the Progressive Rock/World Music act — controlled the crowd with their renditions of Urdu and Kashmiri poetry coupled with crunchy guitar riffs and melodies at an Andheri nightspot yesterday.



Parvaaz

"This is Pink Floyd and Porcupine Tree tangled up with poetry. I have followed the band since scratch, I knew they would make it big," said Kunal Kundu, drummer of Bolepur Bluez (Folk Rock), while the band kept belting out their signature tracks like Colour White, Gul Gulshan and Ab Ki Yeh Subah.

The Bengaluru-based band had followers from their hometown too. "I missed their last gig in Bengaluru. Since I was in Mumbai for work, and it coincided with their performance date, I thought I would take time out and witness the magic at any cost," said Krishna Iyer, an IT professional. The band played for two hours without any break much to the delight of the audience.