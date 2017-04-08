Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

When the temple went mobile

We do not know if they understood the strategic position of the vahini, but we were quite amused. Last morning this diarist spotted a mobile temple parked at Shivaji Park. The Geeta Sandesh Vahini, as the van is called, was stationed near the park's Meenatai statue.



Geeta Sandesh Vahini

The statue, many will recall, was once the reason Shiv Sena ran riot because the party claimed it had been vandalised. The van is also parked very close to Shivaji Park's now defunct selfie point, which was the centre of much political squabbling recently; with different political parties accusing each other of trying to 'hijack' the selfie point idea at Shivaji Park. Maybe all squabblers will now benefit from the peace and wisdom this cool, air-conditioned van offers. An initiative of Chinmaya Mission, the van arrived in Mumbai on Thursday. Young volunteers at the site said that it will be in Shivaji Park till the weekend, after which it may move towards different parts of the city.



Step into the vahini for a free darshan. The Geeta's gentle wisdom and life's lessons are displayed on posters inside the van. Much like the modern idea of a temple on wheels, volunteers were explaining the Geeta's concepts to interested darshan seekers with a contemporary twist. In today's mobile age, if you cannot go to the temple, the temple will come to you.

What's tickling Diggi Raja?

The city-based comedy group East India Comedy has found a new fan. Ex-CM and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh recently tweeted that he awards full marks to the group.



Sapan Verma

"It couldn't be better. I have become their admirer," he said.



Digvijaya Singh

EIC has grabbed many eyeballs for their videos on demonetisation and freedom to disagree. The Congress certainly seems happy to have found a critic of the current government in popular culture. We hope when the group takes potshots at the Congress, Mr Singh takes it in his stride!

On a sweeter note

The recent India-Australia cricket series was one in which verbal banter took precedence over on-field action. There will be none of that though, when Aussie PM Malcolm Turnbull visits the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday afternoon. The Governor of Maharashtra Ch Vidyasagar Rao is all set to meet his guest in the elegant interiors of the Walkeshwar abode. We predict tea and other beverages would be on offer because the Raj Bhavan hospitality is stupendous.



Governor of Maharashtra Ch Vidyasagar Rao and Aussie PM Malcolm Turnbull

Turnbull, though, may need an energy drink as the scorching April heat is enough to make even the hardened globe trotting politician wilt. Meanwhile, after all those hard stares and off the field bashing, here's to a different kind of Aussie-Desi relations.

Makeover for a grand entry

In late February, Mumbai's Town Hall and Central Library inside the Asiatic Society were reopened to the public after the Public Works Department of the Government of Maharashtra and architect Abha Narain Lambah restored it to its former glory.

Taking this further, the iconic flight of steps that lead up to the Society premises now appear to be set for restoration, going by the massive barricade that blocked entry to the landmark. With the spectacular and sensitive transformation of the interiors of this Neoclassical structure complete, we can't wait to see how this pans out, post restoration.

Now, Bourdain on the smartphone

For fans of the celebrity chef and host known for telling it like it is, here's some good news.



Anthony Bourdain

With a new mobile-first immersive guide inspired by the series Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown, they can now recreate the chef's journeys and experience his food and travel exploits in an interactive format.