Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

It's a kids' world

When 71 children from various schools across the city contribute their paintings to an art exhibition, who better than kids themselves to come out in their support? Child actors Dishita Sehgal and Makrand Soni were present at a Sobo art gallery last evening for the exhibition's inauguration.



(From left) Actor Chaitanya Chaudhary, child artistes Dishita Sehgal and Makrand Soni (in specs) and exhibition coordinator Sohan Kumar Chaudhary. Pic/Bipin Kokate



With works ranging from social media addiction to the concrete jungle that Mumbai is, these canvases belie their creators' age.



Author vs comedian

What happens when a stand-up comedian who doesn't read books gets on stage with one of India's highest-selling authors? Well, we're about to find out tomorrow, with The Clueless Critic. The show, which will be broadcast live on YouTube by Books on Toast, will see Delhi-based author Durjoy Datta be put on the spot by comic Kunal Kamra, who will attempt to ask him questions that make him uncomfortable, and get him to be as politically incorrect as possible. The first edition of the show saw Kamra in conversation with author and graphic novelist Samit Basu.



Durjoy Datta



"Nothing is scripted; we haven't even met," says Datta to this diarist over a phone call. "Book-related events are usually one-dimensional, and non-readers find them boring. I wanted to do this show because it seems like a lot of fun. Let's see what happens tomorrow."



Water matters for Farhan Akhtar

For a few days now, Farhan Akhtar has been vocal about water scarcity and the need to save the vital resource.



Farhan Akhtar



We now learn that the actor is the face of a campaign that seeks to address the issue through storytelling and short films by well-known directors including Imtiaz Ali, Hansal Mehta, Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and Madhur Bhandarkar. It's great to see celebs creatively contribute to a cause as crucial as this, and here's hoping the campaign is a success.



Boy meets boy, done right

The recently released web series Romil and Jugal is a love story of two college boys, set in a hill station, where homosexuality is a taboo. With most pop cultural references to homosexuality bordering on stereotypes, it came as a refreshing change to see that the web series got a thumbs-up from Gay Bombay.



Romil and Jugal



"The story captures the ups and downs of gay relationships very well... The show depicted it all in a beautiful and most importantly, normal manner," Vikas from the organisation said.



Fashion, the gurukul style

When the man who put Indian bandhgala on the global map starts a fashion school, expect it to be different. Fashion designer Raghavendra Rathore, who hails from a royal family in Rajasthan, chose Jaipur as the location for the school. With a special curriculum designed by Rathore with international experts, it stresses on deeper maturity of design, the ability to visualise and market an idea, and business acumen via the gurukul way of life.



Raghavendra Rathore

"It is my understanding that the fashion landscape is evolving rapidly, therefore it is imperative for students to be agile, knowledgeable, pragmatic... and adapt to a changing situation without hesitation in the noisy business of fashion." The campus's location isn't just Rathore's fondness for the royal state; Jaipur being a cultural hub, it will give students immediate access to handicrafts, endless textiles and rare techniques. The gurukul methodology, on the other hand, will focus on mind and body balance, time management and professional ethics.



