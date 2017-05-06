Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier



Pic/Satej Shinde

Family suit

Anil Kapoor and son Harshvardhan were spotted at the launch of a menswear store at Lower Parel yesterday.

Beyond the soaps

Plagiarism isn't restricted only to photography (we are referring to a certain award-winning photograph by Souvid Datta). Sometimes, people will steal something as simple as a heartfelt Facebook post. A few days back, PR professional Sulagna Chatterjee wrote an appreciation status to 'queen' Ekta Kapoor (in pic). She praised her for building her own empire and creating content and characters that resonated with audiences. The next day, Chatterjee learnt that a well-known screenwriter, who has worked with Kapoor, had copied her message and used it as her own tribute. Chatterjee politely asked for credit but was ignored, and later, blocked. What affects the PR professional, who just joined the agency that handles the PR for a GEC, is that Kapoor was tagged in the post and responded graciously to both of them. "Ekta is a woman I truly respect. I've waited so long for her to respond to me, and it had to happen this way," rued Chatterjee.



Ratnani at the Mistura Food Festival. Pic Courtesy/In Search of Flavour

Vicky's food quest

With spices and salads by his side, Chef Vicky Ratnani is popular on social media for his engaging food-centric posts. A few days ago, the chef wrote that he was getting back to writing through the blog, In Search of Flavour. Although the site has posts from 2014/15, Ratnani had taken a break in between. The blog, he wrote, will now feature all his culinary escapades. The first post was about his trip to Peru during the Mistura Food Festival, which celebrated Peruvian cuisine and culture. "I feel like I'm never going to get enough," he wrote. The festival, which showcased the country's produce featured classics like ceviche, chancho al palo (fire roasted-pork) and antichuchos (a meat dish).



Members of Samaa. Pic courtesy/Samaa’s Facebook page

Music, across the borders

What's common between Mobeen from Islamabad and Mahima from Mumbai? The duo, along with 11 others from India (including another Mumbaikar), Pakistan, New Jersey and Qatar, feature as singers in a crowdsourced cover that's a medley of the Zaalima (Raees), Afreen and Sajde Kiye Hai Lakhon. Uploaded recently, this is an initiative by musical group Samaa. Earlier this year, they invited people to send in videos of the same track in their own voice. What emerged is a soulful, collaborative track. This diarist is in love with Romesa, a cute kid from Lahore, who has sung two lines.

Ain't no party like a house party

For the misfits, introverts and newbies in the city, making friends is a task, but a venture called Beatmap is here to help. The idea is that guests come to a house party as strangers but walk out as friends. People from different spheres are invited to an informal space, where they can share their stories. Soft lights, acoustic beats and conversations over beer and pizza are more personal than the typical clubbing experience. "It was about getting gigs at home," shares Hari Sankar, co-founder. The parties are fairly intimate, the venue is a host's home and includes 20 to 30 guests. Nothing brings people together like good food and soulful music.

Suitable viewing for the telly

Andrew Davies is a lucky man. After all, the multi-award winning screenwriter whose credits include War and Peace and Pride and Prejudice, has been picked to adapt Vikram Seth's (in pic) A Suitable Boy for BBC One. The TV series will be broadcast in 2019 or early 2020, after Seth would have delivered the hotly-anticipated sequel, A Suitable Girl. In a note released by his publishers in India, Aleph, the celebrated writer said, "I have carried with me for many years the stories of Lata, her family and the many people they encounter. I look forward to seeing them brought to life for television, and am particularly happy that the series is to be filmed in India with an entirely Indian cast." Davies on his part, said, "Lata's trials of the heart speak as loudly to me now as when I first read Vikram's epic novel two decades ago… I can't wait to bring the magic of the book to life on screen." One of the longest English language novels to have been published, the series will feature a non-white cast, and filming will begin later this year. Already, social media mavens are placing their bets on Dev Patel making it to the cast. We'll keep you posted.