Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

She may be busy with the release of her latest film, but that hasn't swayed Kalki Koechlin's focus from things she considers important. She recently shared a video of U&I, a Bengaluru-based organisation that some of her friends are a part of. The non-profit works for the education of underprivileged kids, by urging people to spare two and a half hours of their time per week to volunteer to teach a child. Sounds like a cause worth taking up? They have tie-ups with institutions in Mumbai, too, which you can find on their website, uandi.org.in

Rebuilding the Taj

No trip to the Bhendi Bazaar can be complete without a visit to the century-old Taj Ice Cream. Recently, on a trip to try out the fare around Minara Masjid, we did our usual stop at the Taj, and were in for a pleasant surprise.

While the buildings around it are being pulled down for redevelopment, the ice cream shop itself decided to undergo a makeover. Painted yellow walls showcasing black and white photos have replaced the derelict interiors.

We spotted posters advertising the flavours on offer, as well as a hand-drawn illustration of how the sancha ice cream is made. Aamir Icecreamwala, who runs the place with his father, told us that this change happened four months back.

"The taste hasn't changed," he added. After wolfing down creamy ice creams, we have to agree.



Not today, Mr photographer

Of trees and tea

Yesterday, you read about a funeral with a difference on these pages. Environmentalists and green activists were all set to hold a funeral in memory of the trees that have been sacrificed on the altar of development (read: ongoing Mumbai Metro III) work.

The funeral procession took off as per schedule yesterday, winding its way from YB Chavan centre near Mantralaya towards Churchgate. Pall bearers carrying a white shroud over a branch of a cut tree, were walking with a sombre air, past Samrat restaurant, when some cops alighted from a police van. "There was a small argument with the police asking us what we were doing. Then the cops stated that whatever it was, we need to finish it there and we would not be allowed to proceed further," activist Zoru Bhathena told this diarist.

As the green warriors were finishing their prayers for the dead tree, another cop insisted that a senior official wanted to meet them and a group of 10 was taken to the Marine Drive police station. There, the senior asked his subordinates: "What were these people doing? Were they protesting? Were they shouting? Did they do anything unlawful?" When all the answers were negative, the senior cop asked, "Then why have you brought them here?" He ordered that tea be served to the group, and cups of chai later, the funeral procession leaders were sent on their way. Chai pe charcha with a twist.

Book surfing, anyone?

If you think beaches are only good for hosting parties and getting an even suntan, think again. This November, the Kerala government will hold an international literature festival called Books on the Beach near Thiruvananthapuram, to boost cultural tourism in the state. Interested participants including writers, essayists, artists, academics, environmentalists and reporters will indulge in debates and discussions based on diverse subjects in the beach town of Kovalam near the state's capital.

We were pleasantly surprised to learn that Shashi Tharoor, author and sitting MP from Thiruvananthapuram, has a role to play in organising this literary festival. With Kerala's cultural calendar looking impressive, thanks to the Kochi Muziris Biennale and the Hay Festival, this addition to the itinerary spells good news for bibliophiles and beach bums alike.



Tanmay Bhat with his furry pal at work

Fur 'n fun

If you thought this was a picture from Bring Your Pet to Work Day at the AIB office, here's some fun news. From tiny canines to massive furballs, all kinds of dogs - mostly adopted or in transit before they find a loving parent— are regulars at the comedians' office. Thinking of ways to crack audiences up with these cute things for company? Now that sounds like a perfect job!