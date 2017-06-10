Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

Bear hug for basu

Actress Katrina Kaif seems overcome with affection for director Anurag Basu at an event in Juhu yesterday, as former lover Ranbir Kapoor (background) walks across the stage. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi



(From left) Gursimran Khamba, Munish Jolly and Sanjay Banerjee

Dribble talk with Gursimran Khamba

It's raining shaandaar chauke and chhakke on Hindi sports channels these days, thanks to the Champions Trophy. But if you are a basketball fan who is up at the crack of dawn to catch the ongoing NBA Finals, you may have heard a familiar voice commenting on alley-oops and bank shots in chaste Hindi. That's stand-up comedian Gursimran Khamba, taking his love for the game to the next level. "It all began when I saw fellow basketball fan Ranveer Singh go to Toronto to catch a tournament, and got all jealous," Khamba told this diarist. He then ranted about it on social media, and NBA India took note. He was soon in New Orleans to catch the All-Star tournament in February this year. "Worldwide, people can now choose to listen to commentary in languages like Mandarin and Portuguese. So, with a growing fan following in India, the NBA is trying not just to tune in viewers already interested in the game, but also to familiarise others," says Khamba, adding that commentary in Hindi comes easy to him because he was brought up in Delhi. "I bring in a fan's perspective but I have to be balanced in my commentary. Sometimes, my co-commentators worry that I might just punch the wall!" he chuckles.

Dabbas sealed with a message

Mumbai's children paid a tribute to the city's food lifeline yesterday through a one hour meet-and-greet with the Dabbawala association at an indoor theme park in Ghatkopar. The session had kids donning the garb of a dabbawala and pedalling around the park while distributing hand-painted tiffins with social messages. Now, that's a novel way to end the summer vacation.

Turn shopper in the canteen

We wish we could tell you the number of times we've spotted an interesting piece of serveware or cool bits and bobs, and wanted to walk away with them. Or the number of times we've begged the bar manager to tell us where he got that fancy vintage-looking glass. Luckily for us (and possibly owing to similarly annoying requests), The Bombay Canteen has now set up its own little shop, in a corner of the restaurant. On offer are a bunch of items, right from Chef Floyd Cardoz's cookbook titled Flavorwalla, glassware from Nicobar, quirky tees by Being Indian to Bombay maps from The City Story. Look out for the pop-up book-style menu for TBC's Art Deco cocktails menu at the store. You might soon spot some of Baarique's hand-painted serveware, which is used by the restaurant, too.



Roshan Abbas

Reaching out to Rowling

In October this year, the storytelling community Kommune is organising a one-of-a-kind festival called SPOKEN. And they are hoping to invite some stellar names from the fields of art, literature, and poetry to grace the festival. Early last morning, co-founder, Roshan Abbas, tweeted on a whim. He wrote to Harry Potter author JK Rowling, inviting her to be part of SPOKEN. His tweet read, 'Dear @jk_rowling we would love to see you at our SPOKEN word festival in October. How do we send an invite? Muggles need to see your magic.'"I follow her on Twitter and thought of asking her directly. She is on our wishlist anyway. It is a long shot but sometimes, those tend to work," he told this diarist. We hear other big names being considered are Stephen Fry and Bo Burnham. Universe, do make this happen.



Atul Kulkarni

Atul's quiet summer retreat

It's common to have celebrities vacationing across the world at this time of the year, as they share pretty selfies and details of their exotic escapades on their social media handles. Actor Atul Kulkarni has, however, chosen to steer away from the usual touristy things on his month-long Europe trip.

Living the local life, the actor has been enjoying regional delicacies, bicycle rides, fishing sights and quiet time to himself as he posts pictures of his Kindle, local stays and historical finds, while philosophising about travelling and life in general.