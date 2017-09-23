Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier



Pic/Pundole's

Bidders' delight, this

On Thursday night, hammers went down in New Delhi and Mumbai for two very different art auctions. One of Saffronart's highlight auctions of the year in New Delhi had VS Gaitonde's untitled blue canvas from 1963 go for `19.99 crore, making it the auction house's most expensive artwork to be sold till date. The auction house made a total of `66 crore from the 86 per cent of lots sold.



V S Gaitonde, Untitled, 1963. Saffronart, Evening Sale, New Delhi, 21 September 2017, lot 13. Image courtesy of Saffronart

Over here in Ballard Estate, Pundole's had bidders vying for the decorative arts. An incredibly ornate pair of candelabras, from the collection of Sir Jamsetjee Jejeebhoy, sold for `1.30 crore, after they were originally estimated to go for `20 to `30 lakh. In fact, several pieces from this collection fetched astonishing prices, such as a Georgian silver commemorative piece, that sold for `50 lakh. It was originally estimated to go between `15 and `20 lakh. Goes to show that we are willing to bet on Jejeebhoy any time.

A gem of a book

Did you know that Elizabeth Taylor's famed necklace, which became the centre of a legal wrangle between the late actor's estate and British auction house Christie's, could also be worn as a tiara? We didn't either, until we picked up Ruby: The King of Gems that was recently released in the city.



Pic/Atul Kamble

Written by well-known gemstone and jewellery expert, Joanna Hardy, the book holds the fascinating history of the red-hued gemstone. "The research took me to mines in Myanmar and Mozambique, where I learnt a lot," Hardy told this diarist. "There's a wealth of fables behind rubies, which, interestingly, are not about the money, but their talismanic properties."



Pic/Sayed Sameer Abedi

This is how you do it

Amruta Fadnavis gives Jacqueline Fernandez's photogenic form competition with her daring blouse, at a shopping fest opening in Worli on Friday.

Dance for a cause

Between choreographing Bollywood dance sequences, we like how Shiamak Davar finds time for worthy causes. His new collaboration is for a show with The Parkinson's Disease & Movement Disorder Society, where he will perform with his troupe. "Dance is therapeutic. Through this show, we aim to create awareness about Parkinsons," Davar told this diarist.

Mumbai's other Oscar bid

While Newton is India's official entry to the Oscars, there is another film that may well be on its way to securing an Academy nomination.

Mumbai-based filmmaker Rajat Agrawal's short film, Khilauna, will be screened at the Urban World Film Festival in New York today, and if it wins the Best Narrative Short Film award, it will directly get shortlisted for the Best Short Film category for the 90th Oscar awards.

The film's plot revolves around a young boy, who creates an imaginary world with his toys, away from the hardships of poverty. We'll keep our eyes peeled for this one.

Miami jaao, khandvi khao

A couple of days back, when we met noted Miami-based chef Scott Linquist (inset), who's in Mumbai to launch a modern Mexican restaurant at Lower Parel, our conversation veered to the now-booming food scene in the South Florida city, though it's away from culinary havens like New York and LA.

Besides the growing popularity of Mexican restaurants, which includes the chef's chain COYO Taco, he also told us about a new Indian restaurant that's caught the Americans' fancy - Ghee Indian Kitchen. Launched this May by husband-wife duo Niven and Shivani Patel, the restaurant pays ode to their Gujarati roots with a daily changing menu that includes dhokla, khandvi and Gujarati pattice, with most ingredients sourced from the owners' farm.



Pic courtesy/Ghee Indian Kitchen's Facebook Page

It also offers Smoked Chicken Samosas, Goan Sausages, kofta and curries, naans and even Lamb Shank Biryani. Now we know where to go if we miss desi khaana in Miami.