Fashionable debut

She may be a filmmaker's daughter but Aaliyah Kashyap's heart lies in fashion. The 16-year-old daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is set to take her first step into the glam world as she launches her debut collection in collaboration with Jennifer Mulchandani, who runs a customised women's wear label.

"I've been working on my designs, the right fabrics and cuts for three months," she told this diarist. And avant-garde like her dad, Aaliyah has also picked the trendy AKA Bistro in Kala Ghoda, rather than a regular studio, for the collection's photo-shoot. Their antique-wooden interiors and graffiti walls make for the perfect backdrop for the teen's line.



Who you looking at?

Ayan Mukherjee and Alia Bhatt wonder what's caught Ranbir Kapoor's attention at a Durga Puja pandal in Juhu last evening.

Time to give some respect where it's due

Mumbai musician Akshay Rajpurohit turned into a mean boy yesterday on social media. The Scribe guitarist decided to take a dig at the legendary Luke Kenny (in pic) by posting a picture of Kenny's latest musical offering, Bappa Ke Vaaste, a pop-rock homage to the Elephant God during Ganpati season, and captioning it with a good morning and lots of 'hahahahahas' attached.

His friends and followers (some others from the indie industry) decided to join the mudslinging by insinuating that Kenny must be resorting to this as he doesn't have any work anymore. We would like to remind Rajpurohit and all his friends that Kenny, who programmed music for Channel V back in the day, along with hosting shows like Luke's After Hours that featured lesser-known artists, could be considered responsible for introducing a whole generation of youngsters to international music.

In recent times, he has also been responsible for channels like Channel V and 9xO giving airtime to indie and international English music. For an industry that craves recognition and respect for 'their own kind of music', it's high time that the indie music lot gave out the same respect too.

Dilliwallahs have the moolah

The never-ending Delhi vs Mumbai debate reared its head again during a recent meeting this diarist had with a hip young Mumbai designer.

Recently back from a mega bridal shopping expo in Delhi, he shared, "Two ladies came with suitcases, which I thought were for clothes, but they were filled with cash!

On the other hand, my friends informed me that [at a popular annual la-di-da exhibition] there was hardly anyone in Mumbai. Looks like Mumbai has been hit by demonetisation more than Delhi."

Live to FB Live

We have well and truly entered the era of social media, when even physical books are being released on Facebook Live. After Amish did the same for Sita: Warrior of Mithila earlier this year, it's now the turn of the folks behind Terribly Tiny Tales (TTT) - Chintan Ruparel and Anuj Gosalia (in pic) - to follow suit.

AIB co-founder Tanmay Bhat will do the honours for them and launch the official TTT book at a Facebook Live event between 12.30 pm and 1.30 pm on October 3. It will feature the works of over 100 writers, with each of the 250 tales in the book being 140 words or shorter and hand-picked by a team of curators.

Of course, TTT owes its genesis to the Internet, since it was started as an online platform for micro-stories. Nonetheless, is this a sign that we are moving away from the times when the author would sit in conversation with a moderator and a few fans to launch his book? Yes, going by the look of things.

Public relations matter for Rishi Shah

We got an interesting official mail in our inbox yesterday when a PR and marketing firm informed us that they will now be handling any queries and 'PR activities' related to Rishi Shah (in pic), the publisher of RAVE Magazine and CEO of CrossBones Media Pvt Ltd.



With all the negative press he has received in the Karan Joseph death case, Shah must have decided to be picky and choosy about who he talks to now and what he says. But we wonder how many news organisations will run after him to interview the now infamous self-proclaimed music mogul. In any case, all publicity is good publicity.