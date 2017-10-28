Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

Celebrating Ramleela in Urdu

It's that time of the year when Mumbai's theatre enthusiasts make a beeline for Prithvi for its annual theatre festival. Like every year, this one, beginning November first week, also promises to be action-packed with six play premieres, Sufi music by Nooran Sisters and a poetry reading session by Naseeruddin Shah.

What's interesting is that the line-up also features a Ramleela performance, but in Urdu. The team is bringing down artistes of the acclaimed Shri Shraddha Ramlila Committee from Faridabad for this performance. "I stumbled upon an article and video interview about this group.

They had a script in Urdu from Lahore, which used to be performed there before the Partition. I liked their enthusiasm and the idea of Ramleela in Urdu," Kunal Kapoor, trustee of Prithvi Theatre, told this diarist.



Pic/Sameer Markande

A friend to lean on

He may have fractured his ankle, but nothing seems to stop Raj Kumar Rao from playing the fool with fellow actor Kriti Kharbanda outside a production office in Andheri yesterday.

The power of pink

YouWeCan, an initiative by cricketer Yuvraj Singh's foundation, has launched a campaign on social media to raise awareness about breast cancer.

For the campaign, which is a collaboration with a private hospital, Singh posted a picture in a pink T-shirt and nominated three individuals, urging them to do the same.

One of the nominees, TV presenter Gaurav Kapur, responded with a picture, looking dapper in a charcoal suit, pink shirt and a tie, as did politician and former Sri Lankan president Mahinda Rajapaksa's son Namal. Pink ribbons or pink outfits, we're all for this cause.

Not an idea

The folks at a bus-ticketing service Redbus have come up with a chat service through which a passenger can receive texts from people travelling in the same vehicle, regardless of whether they are strangers or not. This has led to detractors, especially women, voicing their concerns on Twitter. We are sure the intention was well-meaning, but clearly, this is one idea they didn't think through.

Enchanted Valley Carnival loses home, shifts base to Mumbai

Popular music festival Enchanted Valley Carnival seems to have lost its home. For the last four years, the two-day festival had been held at Aamby Valley City, Lonavala. However, the organisers announced yesterday that due to "unforeseen circumstances", the venue is being shifted to Mumbai.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court ordered that the township, owned by the Sahara group, be auctioned. So, it is safe to assume that the development has something to do with this. While the line-up, which includes headliners Armin Van Buuren and Arijit Singh, hasn't changed, considering EVC's USP was camping, we wonder how it's going to work in the city. Camping in Goregaon, anyone?

Take that!

Model Rochelle Rao has hit back at online body shamers and how! The former Miss India posted a series of un-edited images on her social media account recently to inspire women across the country to embrace their bodies.

"There were a lot of people on social media, who were commenting about my weight and other things. I don't have an issue with negative feedback, I feel that everyone has a right to have their own opinion. But I felt something was wrong when people started to comment on my body," Rao told this diarist, adding, "We set up bad body goals for ourselves.

First of all, as women, we tend to comment against each other and bring each other down the most. We should in fact be honest that all of us have imperfections. Live the way you are, unique and beautiful."