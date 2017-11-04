Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

Hrithik Roshan is Mr Congeniality

We attended the preview of Ribbon, director Rakhee Sandilya's debut feature, and found ourselves seated next to Kalki Koechlin and Hrithik Roshan by happenstance. While Koechlin is acting in the movie, Roshan was there simply as an invitee.



Hrithik Roshan

And like all the other invitees, he too had to wait for over an hour for the movie to start. A technical glitch had taken place, which left Sandilya in a proper kerfuffle. She kept asking us to bear with her for five minutes (except it was every five minutes that she was asking us to do so). It even reached a stage where Koechlin asked her to consider cancelling the screening.

But things were eventually in order, and we'd like to put in a word here about Roshan's attitude. Not once did he complain, instead chatting merrily with the people next to him and posing for photos once the movie was over. How we wish that the entire film fraternity could be this congenial.

Mama's boy

He could easily pass off as a heavyweight boxer or the beefy firang sidekick in a Bollywood flick, which is why when Gusto Souza drops by your table, you are all ears. Far from that, he is the co-owner and executive chef at Boteco, a popular South American restaurant.

Recently, when this diarist dropped in at this BKC eatery, Souza ensured he chatted up patrons. "Could you suggest a light dessert?" one of our dining companions asked, to which pat came his reply: "Try our lemon mousse; it's light and delicate on the palate. It's my mother's recipe; so do let me know if you like it. I'll pass on the compliments." That's what we call a true mama's boy.

Team dinner for Kohli and co.

When the Men in Blue party, it's a guaranteed hit. This week saw the Indian cricketers head for dinner at Delhi's South American fine-dine restaurant, Nueva (where captain Virat Kohli is a partner) for a healthy meal before their match.

The specially curated menu by Mumbai's chef Michael Swamy included Pickled Mushroom Ceviche, Assorted Tempura Sushi, Cold Pizza, Arancini, Herb Crusted Tuna, Duck Ham, Assado Churasco and more.

The dishes were a part of their newly launched degustation menu. The dinner ended with Kohli deciding to shake a leg to English and Punjabi numbers, with the rest of the gang joining in. They also cut a cake for Shikhar Dhawan's upcoming marriage anniversary.



Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Take your pic

That's what actor Vidya Balan seems to be telling a photographer as she attends the launch of a big-screen theatre at a Kurla mall.

A fest that celebrates Mumbai

It's that time of the year when the city's cultural calendar is choc-a-bloc. A new, multi-cultural fest is set to join the list. Titled The Mumbai Fest, the three-day fiesta will be held from December 28 to 30 at BKC's MMRDA grounds, which will be transformed into seven 'islands'.



(From left) Mika Singh; Shane and Falguni Peacock

A celebration of food, art, music, dance, heritage, fashion and culture, and promoting causes like a plastic-free and healthier Mumbai, the fest has been organised by a charitable trust, whose members include Kathak exponent Dr Vinod Hasal and actor Kiku Sharda.

A music performance by Mika Singh and fashion show by Falguni and Shane Peacock are part of the line-up. The stated mission of the festival is to 'encourage multi-lingual and multi-cultural Integration' and to 'celebrate the soul of Mumbai'.

Narendra Kumar turns filmmaker

Fashion designer Narendra Kumar created quite a splash with his short film The Marriage of Shyla Patel, which made its debut during his design presentation at the city's fashion week. Kumar co-created the film with his nephew, Anirudh Raman.



Narendra Kumar

It has now been selected as the opening film on November 12 at Brisbane & Queensland International Film Festival. "I have always been narrating stories when it comes to my shows on the ramp. Filmmaking is a natural extension of it. I got into filmmaking as it provides a larger reach than a fashion show can.

I think I am lucky to get selected because several people who make great films get buried under the tsunami called Bollywood," he told this diarist. Kumar is also working on two other ideas related to women's empowerment and gender.