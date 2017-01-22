Mumbai Diary: Sunday Dossier



Selina Sen

When Bollywood went to Kashmir

Writer Selina Sen, whose last work A Mirror Greens in Spring was published nearly 10 years ago, has found inspiration in Bollywood for her new novel. Her latest offering, Zoon (Westland, India), revisits the heartbreaking story of 16th Century Kashmiri queen and poet Habba Khatoon, better known as Zoon.

Sen, whose Army dad was posted in Kashmir, tells us that back in the 1990s, Umrao Jaan-filmmaker Muzaffar Ali had pursued Zoon’s story and travelled with his unit to shoot the film. “I was in Kashmir then, and we were excited about Muzaffar visiting,” she recalls.

Although he did begin shooting, he could never complete his dream project because of unexpected insurgency. Sen’s fictional account hopes to finish this project, interrupted by decades of violence in the land of her childhood. This one, she says, is for Kashmir’s songstress.

Lamb chops at the Sydney Cricket Ground

Eighteen runs needed off the last over for victory in a cricket match is not an impossible target to achieve in today's Twenty20 age. But way back in 1987, exactly 30 years ago, it was.



Alan Lamb

England and Australia were at each other's throats in a World Series Cup game at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Chasing 234 for victory, the visitors needed 18 off the last over to be bowled by lanky Western Australian pacer Bruce Reid, with all-rounder Philip DeFreitas at the other end. Amazingly, Alan Lamb took five balls to get England home by clubbing 2, 4, 6, 2 and 4.

Lamb did not elaborate on his Sydney heroics in his autobiography, but wrote about a party held the previous night. Many of his England teammates were in very high spirits despite not drinking too much, but he stayed sober as a judge.

It later dawned on him that they fell victim to a prank by the host, who decided to spike some of the snacks on offer which Lamb didn’t touch. It reminded Lamb of how AC Smith, England’s team manager on the 1983-84 tour of New Zealand, was “gone” after having a couple of cake slices at a party. Staying away from the snacks probably helped Lamb to smack away to glory!

Swag means Kala Chashma

Even as they were welcoming their 45th President Donald Trump as he was sworn in on Friday evening, the US Consul General Thomas Vajda and wife Amy Sebes (saree and black suit) decided to show the audience their Bollywood side.

But it could not have happened without the persuasive powers of the performer of the evening, Shiamak Davar, who made the diplomats dance to his tunes. Soon after his performance, Davar summoned his guests on stage and in a minute’s time, the very sporting diplomats and their better halves were on stage, with a pair of “kala chashma” each.

Leading the pack was of course, the Consul couple. What followed was an impromptu dance training class, where the “performers” danced with Davar. Later, in his speech, a candid Vajda, taking a jibe at himself said, “I think I made a wise choice to go for diplomacy as opposed to entertainment.”

TBSE looks West

After wooing Mumbaikars with its pocket-friendly prices and fun vibe, The Bar Stock Exchange (TBSE), is set to open in London this June. “We have chosen Piccadilly to kickstart the venture as it’s one of London’s busiest areas and has a buzzing nightlife,” says owner Mihir Desai about the rooftop bar that will sit across 5,000 sq ft.

The vibe, he adds, will be on the lines of the ones here with the grungy neighbourhood feel, but not as dimly lit. While the food menu will include local snacks, Desai has incorporated some desi treats like the Misal Pav Fondue to cater to British NRI. Nice!

I’m every woman

Nepalese transgender model Anjali Lama (centre) showed some serious swag at a fashion show onboard the cruiseliner at Ballard Pier on Friday evening.



As Lama turned heads at her first India ramp walk, in Burma, things for transgender beauty queen Myo Ko Ko San got ugly when she was arrested at the airport under the Telecommunications Act. San has been sued for defamation by an actress for allegedly posting nasty posts on a gossip website.