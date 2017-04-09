Mumbai Diary: Sunday Dossier





Just Skulking Around

Actor Hrithik Roshan seems to be treading carefully before he steps on the stage at an app launch held in Juhu on Saturday. Pic/sneha kharabe

Kailash Parbat takes pub route

After doling out delicious paani puri and ragda, Kailash Parbat, the city's favourite go-to chaat spot is ready to test new waters. Come Wednesday, the brand will launch its first-ever pub in Andheri (west). "Since we already have a vegetarian restaurant and banquets for private parties, we thought of opening a pub to complete our portfolio.

(Left to right) Owners Manoj Mulchandani, Kamlesh Mulchandani and Gaurav Raimalani

Also, we wanted to give people a different party experience along with good food," says Gaurav Raimalani, co-owner. Live By Night, we are told, will spin retro, house, hip hop and EDM to attract the city's young crowd. The food menu will focus more on finger foods like handmade thin crust pizza, assorted mezze canapés and sizzling Malaysian satay. "The decor will be a mix of vintage and industrial, but young and casual at heart," he says.

A woman in the movies

What was it like to be a woman in a male-dominated film industry of the 70s and 80s? Filmmaker Arunaraje Patil, who in 1969 became the first female technician to train at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), will offer a glimpse into this in her memoir Freedom: My Story (HarperCollins India), set to release later this month. Patil started her career as an editor, and later went on to direct several path-breaking films, including the Hema Malini-starrer Rihaee (1988). "When I joined the industry, there were really no women technicians or directors," Patil tells this diarist. "For a long time, people looked at me as an object to be observed. I had to prove myself 100 times more than my male counterparts. Also, then, men didn't like taking orders from women," she recalls. Patil's book hopes to chronicle the change that the industry was experiencing through her own life story.

A Sarah Todd treatment for your home

Word is that Sarah Todd, the dreamy contestant from Masterchef who now runs a swish beachside restaurant in Goa, is going to collaborate with interior designer Mala Sapra to launch a soft furnishing kitchen line of home ware. "I have always dreamed of having my own line of décor products and it feels great to be associated with Mala. My passion for food is now coming to life. On my travels across India, I gained so much inspiration with colour, textures and patterns," says the celebrity cookbook author. To be called Sarah Todd Living, the collection promises kitchenware and soft linens in three themes — monochrome, indigo and garden party. We hear that gold foiling, gingko leaf motifs and floral motifs are part of this line. Do we see you dialling Todd already?

Call of the wild

Former Union Minister Kamal Morarka's penchant for wildlife photography has found expression in a new coffee table book, Roar. The book has been brought out by Sanctuary Asia, is a picture chronicle of his jungle escapades right from Ranthambore, Kanha and Pench to Masai Mara in Kenya and the Kruger National Park in South Africa, over two decades.

It was in 1995 when Morarka developed this hobby, at a time when his six years in the Parliament had ended and he was in search of new pursuits. Morarka's flair for the lens is for all to see, especially in the way he has captured the panthera tigris. But, above all, the book is an appeal for wildlife conservation. He cites the example of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park and talks of building railway lines through it. "It is important that all wildlife lovers, conservationists...come together and push back the desperate rush of urbanisation," Morarka writes.

Sid Barnes

Leander Paes… you must read this!

Leander Paes' ouster from India's Davis Cup team for the ongoing clash against Uzbekistan will go down in Indian sporting history as one of the most controversial of omissions.

Sportspersons at the receiving end of extraordinary non-selections have generally not taken it lying down. Paes certainly didn't, but a remarkable response to a 'sin of omission' came from an Australian batsman called Sid Barnes, who pulled out of Australia's 1949-50 tour to South Africa because he didn't think the tour fee of £400 pounds was good enough.

However, the selectors picked him for the 1952-53 series against South Africa after he scored a hundred for New South Wales against Victoria, but the Australian Cricket Board vetoed his selection. Barnes, according to his teammate Keith Miller in the book, Cricket From the Grandstand, thought of suing the Board because he was dropped on, "grounds other than cricket ability, thereby imputing defamation of character." Barnes changed his mind about taking the legal route, but he did sue a letter-writer who supported the Board's decision. Barnes won the case, but according to Miller, "magnanimously declined to accept damages!"