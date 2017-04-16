Mumbai Diary: Sunday Dossier

Star Gazing

Diners at a BKC mall caught a surprise glimpse of Sachin Tendulkar as he arrived with wife Anjali and photographer-producer Atul Kasbekar to celebrate the mention that the latter's film received at the 64th National Awards. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Sunny Gavaskar's 'very good habit'

Sunil Gavaskar used to be a voracious reader even in his playing days. We remember him saying way back then that he preferred hardback editions because he didn't want to affect his eyesight.

The other day, during a function at the Cricket Club of India, Gavaskar recalled how he once visited the late Vinoo Mankad, his coach at St Xavier's College, in hospital, armed with his college books and a novel. Mankad was delighted to see the novel and exclaimed, 'very good habit, very good habit.'

The great all-rounder went on to explain that he would pass his time in hospital had he been a reader. Instead, he had to wait for people to come and see him to kill time. Mankad was better at reading opposition bowlers, batsmen and coaching young cricketers which he should have got more credit for, but imagining Mankad lying in his hospital and waiting for someone to visit him brings tears to our eyes. Interestingly, Mankad wrote a coaching book and one of the first aspects he wrote about was fielding.

Closing in on architecture

Last year, a mega exhibition called The State of Architecture, curated by Ranjit Hoskote, Rahul Mehrotra (in pic) and Kaiwan Mehta, took the city by storm. Occupying all three levels of the NGMA, the public exhibition talked about the state of Indian architecture. The exhibition draws to a final conclusion tomorrow at Max Mueller Bhavan. One of the launches is of the 200-page closing catalogue of The State of Architecture, which theorist and critic Kaiwan Mehta tells us documents the 10 weeks of the exhibition. 'We always imagined the exhibition to be one layer and the discussions around it to be another. Whether people spoke about archives or the profession, the exhibition is incomplete without their responses,' says Mehta. The event is set to feature a talk by architecture virtuoso Rahul Mehrotra on the need for 'a smart urban turn'.

This General is a dad, too

I thought that my dad would be anxious when he retired from the Army, and wouldn't know what to do with himself. But, instead, he is so much at peace and is up for anything,' says actor Harman Singha of father General IS Singha. Singha and his dad bonded over a road trip, that they undertook when his father retired from the Army in 2016 after 39 years, and the journey is for you to see on India 101's web short, A General Retires. 'An Army father is usually away for long periods of time, so, on this trip, we actually got a chance to talk and connect.' The two ride an Enfield from Chandigarh to Wagah Border, stopping at The Golden Temple on the way, and the show is full of warm, heartening moments. As the two grow teary eyed at the Golden Temple, we assure you, you will end up calling your dad to check in.



Ashitosh Narayan

Raising the bar

The nationwide Ultimate Bartender Championship is on and it just wrapped up the Mumbai round. The event, presented by Monkey Shoulder, , was held at the sprawling grounds of Juhu's Razzberry Rhinoceros. Over 200 contestants were tested not only on their pouring and nosing skills, but also on their knowledge of all things related to tipple-verse. An intriguing challenge was the Mixodic Table, structured on the lines of the formidable Periodic Table, wherein contestants had to decode the names of the ingredients to arrive at the cocktail they make. Mumbai found its 'ultimate bartender' in Ashitosh Narayan of Ellipses, who will now lock horns with his counterparts from Kolkata, Hyderabad, Goa, Bengaluru, Delhi and Chandigarh at the national finale to be held at the capital later this month. 'I'm delighted to win this prestigious competition. It's an added thrill when you compete with the best in the industry and manage to beat them,' Narayan said. The national champion will be rewarded with an all-expenses paid trip to premium cocktail festival Tales of Cocktail in New Orleans in July.

Heroes of cancer

In the three-decade-odd years of dealing with cancer patients, eminent oncologist Dr (Prof) Santanu Chaudhuri confesses to having transformed as a person. Witnessing death from such close quarters can be nerve-racking, but nothing comes close to the battles his patients have fought, he says. Chaudhuri relives these stories in his new book titled The Fourth Sun Sign: From a Doctor's Diary (Bloomsbury India), which will be out later this month. The book, he tells this diarist, will tell stories of 15 of his patients, who suffered from different kinds of cancers. Most of them survived to tell the tale. 'The book is also about the spiritual and psycho-social interactions I had with them, which made me see things in a new light,' says Chaudhuri, who currently works as chairman and consultant, Radiation Oncology at Nayati Healthcare, Mathura.