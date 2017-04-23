Mumbai Diary: Sunday Dossier



Eva Svedling

Lessons from Sweden

As efforts to address the impact of climate change gain steam around the world, Eva Svedling, deputy minister of environment and climate change, Sweden, is en route island city. Come Tuesday, the minister will be meeting with CM Devendra Fadnavis and Chandrashekhar Bawankule to discuss a potential collaboration with Maharashtra on environment solutions and smart cities.

As part of her visit, Svedling will be visiting the dumping grounds at Govandi, where she'll interact with people who have been instrumental in working on segregation of waste at source. She'll also visit the biogas plants installed at the Wellingkar Institute of Management, besides taking a ride on a Volvo hybrid city bus which is currently plying in Navi Mumbai. Sweden is one of the most climate change conscious countries, now it remains to be seen how the visit helps us take a green leap.

May I have a moment?

(From left) Composer Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar and bhajan maestro Anup Jalota seem to be sharing a joke with legendary vocalist Pandit Jasraj at his granddaughter Eshwari Pandit's wedding at The Club in Andheri (W) on Friday night.

Bidding time at DAG

In Mumbai, we have been treated to DAG Modern's charity auctions previously. Now, the Kala Ghoda gallery, which recently entered the auction space, is ready with its third sale. Set to take place on Monday evening at a luxury hotel, this is DAG Modern's first sale in the city and will feature 75 works from its collection.



Kishore Singh

Kishore Singh, president and head of exhibitions and publications at the gallery, says he is confident that the lots will do well with the bidders, since they have been chosen to represent a range of 20th century Indian modernism, such as the Bengal School revivalists and Bombay Progressives. We are eager to see how the hammer falls.

The court jester is back

Nearly 14 years after the popular Lawyers Collective Magazine (1993-2003) stopped its print run, leading city-based advocate Raju Z Moray has resurrected one of the publication's most popular section - The Court Jester, with a new anthology that goes by the same.



Raju Z Moray

The book, which releases on May 1, brings together nearly 55 pieces of prose, poetry and satire that featured in the humour column of the magazine. "Some of the younger lawyers had managed to get hold of these pieces and enjoyed it thoroughly.

They asked me to do something, and that's when I came up with the idea," says Moray. Senior advocate Indira Jaising has written a fitting foreward in the book. "Humour is one of the ways to convey the 'dirty' secrets of the profession of law and Raju does that," she says.

Kuhad woos you again

Singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad is out with another love song, this time in collaboration with Saavn, under their Artist Originals programme.



Pic/Soumya Iyer

They have already released two singles by Mumbai rapper Naezy and Toronto-based DJ, Sickick. "I think it's a very well thought-out and balanced relationship between a company and musician," said Kuhad. Tum Jab Paas, the video of which launches tomorrow, he says, "...is about how you feel vulnerable yet intimate when in love."

We love the song, which has his trademark sublime lyrics, but we feel the abstract video, which suggests the goings on of two people in love, didn't manage to do the song justice. We hope a good track has a life beyond its video.

Can Serena do a Goolagong?

Serena Williams is not expected to put down her tennis racquet after she delivers her baby later this year. But will she be able to win a Grand Slam title as mother? Sport is all about unpredictability, so you never say never. She has inspiration to win as a mum.

In September 1976, Australian Evonne Goolagong Cawley competed in the US Open final (which she lost to Chris Evert) and discovered around the same time that she was pregnant. Surely, she must have thought about Margaret Court, who was pregnant when Goolagong beat her in the 1971 Wimbledon final.

In 1980, Goolagong beat Chris Evert in the final at Wimbledon and not long after winning her last point, she was told that she is the first tennis mother to win at Wimbledon since Dorothy Lambert Chambers in 1914. Goolagong is yet to be emulated.