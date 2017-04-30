Mumbai Diary: Sunday Dossier

Dancer Sandip Soparrkar gives a hand to one of Hindi cinema's most loved cabaret dancers Helen at an event held at a Kurla mall yesterday. Pic/SayyedâÂÂSameerâÂÂAbedi

Edward Maya makes a wild trip

The last time Romanian musician Edward Maya was in Kenya, he made it a point to take time off to visit the Maasai Mara National Reserve along the Tanzanian border. So this time around, when he was in Mysore for a performance, there was no way he was going to miss out on a short trip to the Nagarhole National Park at Kabini. "My experience at Kabini was a first of its kind. We left early Tuesday morning by car and then hopped on to an open air safari jeep with a driver provided by the Range Forest Officer. Apparently, it's almost impossible to sight a tiger so easily, but I guess I was blessed to spot it in my first 20 minutes. I also saw the Indian elephant. The elephant also amazes me because I have had an inclination towards Hinduism and Ganesha is one of the main gods," gushes the Bucharest-based singer.



Monika Correa, 1972, Bombay. Shot by Charles Correa. PIc/Jhaveri Contemporary

Woven wonder at Frieze

In their second outing at Frieze New York, Jhaveri Contemporary's stand is devoted to a delightful selection from six South Asian women artists, across generations. Oil paintings by Arpita Singh, bronze sculptures by the late Bangladeshi sculptor Novera Ahmed, and relief prints and photographs by Simryn Gill are among the curation. "The focus section invites galleries to make curated proposals, and with the great interest in lesser-known female voices (MoMA New York is currently showing 'Making Space: Women Artist and Postwar Abstraction', for instance), we felt the time was right to make such a proposal and for it to be well received," says Priya Jhaveri. We are also excited to note that woven tapestries by Monika Correa are on offer at the gallery's fourth participation in the Frieze Fairs. We are told that these are her works in colour and have titles that evoke lush tropical landscapes.



Ananth Padmanabhan

Double century surprise

Earlier this week, publishers from across the world were greeted with an unexpected surprise — a limited edition of the 200th anniversary special of HarperCollins, sitting on their desks. Titled Stories from HarperCollins Publishers (1817-2017), the book offers a rare peek into the storied history of the publishing house and its archives. Ananth Padmanabhan, CEO, HarperCollins India was among the many to take to Twitter to share his excitement at receiving a copy. "I feel incredibly privileged and special to be part of such a momentous occasion — not many companies have such a rich heritage - and it's staggering to imagine HarperCollins has been publishing since 1817, changing the world one book at a time!" Padmanabhan told this diarist. While the copy is for limited sale, you could access the archives at: www.200.hc.com/stories.



Danny Morrison

Danny boy is no favourite of Bhimani

WHAT would the Indian Premier League cricket extravaganza be without the excitement emerging from the commentary box? Let's say, pretty unexciting, since this form of the game requires a good degree of enthusiasm from the callers. However, Kishore Bhimani, who once served the game with his narratives on Indian television (he was on air when Greg Matthews trapped Maninder Singh in the 1986 India vs Australia Tied Test) doesn't seem to like New Zealander Danny Morrison's commentary. Bhimani wrote on his Facebook page recently: "Will someone take this weirdo Danny Morrison off the air? He is a cross between a noisy bingo caller and a sailor on home leave! Last night he called the field umpire's decision 'rubbish'. If an Indian commentator had done that im my time, that would be his last commentary." Some strong criticism there, but then, the overall umpiring in IPL-10 deserves strong condemnation too.

US Consul gives a reel push

With the sweltering summers upon us, looks like the climate is on top of everyone's mind. Tom Vajda, the US Consul General of Mumbai, in association with TERI (The Energy and Resource Institute), has put together the Green Heroes Film Festival to focus on short films about grassroots environmental work. "As my green-minded daughters often remind me, we are incredibly fortunate to have this beautiful planet as our home. I truly believe that the unsung heroes featured in our films deserve a tremendous amount of recognition for the great work they are doing," says Vajda.