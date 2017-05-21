Mumbai Diary: Sunday Dossier

India calling Hilton

IT'S happening. Bestselling British author LS Hilton, who wowed the publishing industry with her erotic thriller Maestra's last year, is set to make her first visit to the country for the release of her second book Domina (Zaffre/Bloomsbury India) in the trilogy series. Hilton will be travelling to Delhi, Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru over a period of six days, starting June 12.



LS Hilton

We hear that the writer has been planning a visit to the country for the longest time possible, and can't wait to interact with fans. With Maestra's film rights already acquired by producer Amy Pascal of Ghostbusters fame, Hilton is in the throes of recreating Hollywood's next best thriller. Fans, are you listening.

Colaba's Indigo turns adult

"Before Indigo launched in 1999, a prominent hotelier had said that the concept wouldn't work in Mumbai," recalls Anurag Katriar, executive director and CEO, DeGustibus Hospitality Pvt. Little did the gentleman know the city's oldest fine dining restaurant would one day be celebrating its 18th birthday.



Anurag Katriar

To mark the occasion, executive chef Jaydeep Mukherjee has put together a new menu incorporating their classic dishes to give patrons a dose of nostalgia. As a throwback to the good times, on May 25, the prices will be slashed to the rates they were in 1999.

Hope and healing for Neil

Help is pouring in this week for Neil Dantas, the talented NID graduate known for his truly cheeky and creative T-shirt designs that drew from Mumbai's symbols, like the kaali-peelis and cutting chai. In 2010, Dantas was detected with a malignant brain tumour and has been undergoing extensive therapy which affected his memory. The year 2017 has brought some sad news for this 38-year-old, however, with a relapse of the disease.



Neil Dantas

His friends and well-wishers have come to his rescue by initiating a fundraiser for him, called #NeilToHeal: Let's Help Him, on Bitgiving.com. They need to raise R12 lakh to support Dantas' treatment, an expensive deal in which an injection can cost up to R84,000 every fortnight and, with a helper's charges additionally. Our prayers are with this fellow Mumbaikar, who made that unforgettable T-shirt that read 'Bas Kya' with the BEST bus on it.

A labour of love

Two years ago, when staffers of NGO Mumbai Mobile Creches (MMC) were scouting for children's books related to the migrant population, they couldn't find any. So, they decided to come up with one themselves. Launched recently, Home Away From Home is a picture book that tells the story of Indian migrant children.



Vrishali Pispati with a kid from MMC

"The idea was inspired by the kids who attend MMC. Through a series of workshops, we asked them about the kind of books they enjoyed and what they would like to read. They wanted animals in the story," says chief executive Vrishali Pispati. The illustrations have been made by MMC teachers. Kudos!

In a way, a traditional battle in Hyderabad today

Tradition is not something one associates with the Indian Premier League. Firstly, the type of cricket played in the popular tournament will have purists pointing to the fact that there is no traditional grit involved on the batting front. And then of course, there are the cheerleaders that one would never have seen in the pre-Twenty20 days.



Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians and Steve Smith of Rising Pune Supergiants

However, there is some level of tradition between the two cities competing for the IPL title in Uppal, Hyderabad, today.

Players from Mumbai and Pune (i.e Maharashtra) fought some hard battles in the Ranji Trophy as they kept meeting each other in the league phase of the national championship in 1970-71. These two teams also met in the Ranji Trophy final at the Brabourne Stadium in April 1971. Mumbai got a 57-run lead, but were bowled out for 196 in the second innings which gave Maharashtra a 254-run victory target.

Maharashtra fancied a win and their officials even booked a room at The Taj to celebrate. However, Mumbai, led by young Sudhir Naik, (stalwarts like Ajit Wadekar, Dilip Sardesai, Eknath Solkar, Sunil Gavaskar and Ashok Mankad were in the West Indies) bowled out Maharashtra for 205 with Padmakar Shivalkar claiming six wickets. It was a tight match then and one hopes for cricket's sake, it's a hard-fought battle today in Hyderabad, too.