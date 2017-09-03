Mumbai Diary: Sunday Dossier

A Goddess comes to Bandra-Kurla

BKC is home to a cool installation, albeit only temporarily. Titled Devi, this nine-foot tall sculpture by Ravinder Reddy will be on display at Maker Maxity till September 8.

Featuring a female lead, this work of art is supposed to represent the various iconic forms of the Goddess. Her gold-washed skin lends an air of traditionalism to the piece, while the bright flowers in her hair give it a kitschy, contemporary twist.

The lovely lady has even been exhibited at several important exhibitions around the world, and was part of the 5th Biennale de Lyon in 2000. If you like what you see, you can hope to grab it when it goes under the hammer at Saffronart's Evening Sale, to be held in New Delhi later this month.

Souffle ka suroor

As we dined at Indigo café at Lokhandwala on Friday evening, we had singer Himesh Reshammiya sitting next to us. The Aashiq Banaya Aapne crooner, who was accompanied by two ladies, was looking considerably fitter and thinner. His health streak could be why he decided to order a soufflé, but when it arrived, he looked perplexed at its fluffy and puffed-up appearance.



Himesh Reshammiya

It prompted him to ask the waiter if ‘soda’ had been added to it, who in turn patiently explained the way a soufflé is prepared (ie, by beating egg whites and then baking it). Well, maybe the trick to losing weight is all about knowing what’s gone into your plate.

Parting ways

This November would have been an important month for South Asian contemporary art. The maiden edition of the Lahore Biennale, pegged as “the largest contemporary art event” in Pakistan’s history, was set to commence that month, but now has been reportedly pushed to February 2018. The postponement comes in the wake of Rashid Rana (in pic), one of Pakistan’s most important contemporary artists, stepping down as the biennial’s artistic director.



Rashid Rana

Rana, whose works have often been shown in Mumbai, was appointed over a year ago for this role. The festival’s Facebook page made a diplomatic announcement, stating that “Rana and the Lahore Biennale Foundation (LBF) were not able to reach a formal agreement... and have decided to amicably part ways.”

While LBF will be announcing a new curatorial structure this month, the announcement was followed by a rare declaration in the creative space, about intellectual property. LBF won’t be using Rana’s concept and methodology for the Biennale. If Rana had in fact finalised artists for the festival, will the new structure demand a new list is yet to be seen.

Barbados and some food for runs

The recent announcement by the International Cricket Council (ICC) about a Rest of the World vs Pakistan T20 series to be held in Pakistan this month caused us to recall the various series involving the Rest of the World. Before the more famous 1970 Rest v England and 1971-72 Rest v Australia contests, there was the Independence Match held at Barbados in March 1967. The country had got their independence the year before and a host of international players were invited to be part of the Rest team which included Guyanese Rohan Kanhai and Lance Gibbs as well. From India, it was Chandu Borde.



Chandu Borde

Pune-based Borde recalled the other day what he and his room partner, England’s Basil D’Oliveira, were told by their Barbados Hilton waiter at breakfast on the morning of the game. “You’ll need all this food, maan because you have to face our fast bowlers,” the Bajan said. As it turned out, Borde scored 48 that day against the likes of Wesley Hall and Charlie Griffith, not to forget captain Garfield Sobers, who could bowl pace and spin. The Rest ended up beating the star-studded Barbados outfit on the fourth day.

Next morning, the same waiter arrived with a tray even without Borde and D’Oliveira ordering breakfast. He humbly acknowledged that Bill Lawry’s Rest of the World were too good

for his boys especially when they were bowled out for 84 in the first innings. It was meant to be a festival match, but Borde remembered pin-drop silence at the Kensington Oval where the hosts were bowled out for 238 to hand the visitors a 262-run victory.

In Memoriam

Noted poet, author and senior journalist Shirish Pai passed away at her Shivaji Park home yesterday. She was 88. Pai, who was the daughter of legendary Marathi writer ÄÂÂÂchÄÂÂÂrya Atre (founder-editor of Marathi daily Maratha) was known for her short stories, poetry, children’s literature, plays and more. Shakti Salgaonkar of Kalnirnay, who had known Pai since she was little, recalls how she was always urged her to write.



Shirish Pai with her father Acharya Atre.

“She was writing up to the very end — she used to write haikus for Kalnirnay and just recently wrote an article for our Diwali edition.” Salgaonkar also fondly recalls how Pai used to visit her father in jail, where he was imprisoned during the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement. They would exchange articles hidden inside food dabbas. “She was a pioneer. She was the features editor for Maratha and also edited the periodical Navyug which encouraged good writing. She will be sorely missed,” said Salgaonkar. Pai is survived by her sons, Rajendra and Vikramaditya Pai, grandchildren and a great granddaughter.