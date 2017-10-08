This is how you nail it

Was Amruta Fadnavis showing off her manicure to Shaina NC at teen author SanyaâÂÂRunwal's book launch at Kemps Corner on Friday? Pic/Sameer Markande

Sanjay's tryst with cricket

FOR nearly two decades, Sanjay Manjrekar has been a staple on sports television — his commentary during cricket matches and post-game expertise has put him in the league of top analysers of the game. Now, the former right-handed batsman for India is also penning his memoir with HarperCollins India. Titled Imperfect, the book which is set for a December release, will take the reader along on Sanjay's journey from the dusty maidans of Mumbai to the world stage. The memoir, we hear, will see

Sanjay reflect on his father Vijay Manjrekar, and the effects of that legend on his game, his complex equations with India's greats with whom he shared the dressing room and his own excruciating obsession with his batting technique. This read is definitely not just for fans of Sanjay, but also lovers of the game.



Geoffrey Boycott endorsing a bed and mattress firm in 1984

In bed with Geoff Boycott

Our in-house cricket nut is thrilled to acquire an autographed copy of Sir Geoffrey — 21 years of Yorkshire Cricket which has newspaper clippings and articles related to Geoffrey Boycott, the English batting great. Backed by the Geoffrey Boycott Testimonial Fund, this is one of the finest tributes to the adhesive batsman, who played in the Yorkshire first team from 1962 to 1986. The large souvenir contains advertisements from firms whose products Boycott endorsed throughout his controversial career. One of them is a bed and mattress giant who got Boycott to lie on a comfortable bed for an ad shoot with the words, "One delivery we got Geoff Boycott to take lying down." On Friday, our cricket nut tweeted an image of the advertisement and tagged Boycott, who was quick to reply, "Still got it! Fantastic." Wonder how many beds Boycott still has, because they say in the advertisement that every bedroom in his home has their bed.

A job for spidey

At Jaya He GVK museum at Terminal 2 of the Mumbai airport, artist Smriti Dixit has kickstarted a new installation using an unusual but ubiquitous material. The plastic loops that attach price tags to most of the products we buy have become Dixit's muse. "Nearly everything comes with a price tag these days," says Dixit, who is creating an intricate web with these wires. The challenge is to work with the transparent glass all around, and make sure the web is dense enough to stand out. The web is likely to be more than 100 sq ft in size, with each sq ft having nearly 20,000 plastic loops.

These City Slums are quite great

It could be considered an organic step that one of India's finest rappers Divine, and Raja Kumari, an Indian import rapping in LA, did a song together. City Slums had us bopping along with the two as they show their swag all over Mumbai. It starts with them riding in a jeep along the Sea Link, and then on a scooter through the tiny lanes of what we could only guess are city slums. When Kumari met us in December last year, after she had just shot the video, she told us that everywhere they went, a crowd would gather around Divine – "he is quite something". We agree, and the song again showcases Divine's divine rapping skills, along with much of Kumari's powerful voice. Here's to more.

The boy who trips on movies

When 11-year-old Abbas Meerza, a student of Billabong High International School, Santacruz, was asked to write a movie review, he chose The Martian because, "it was an intriguing movie with an enduring feeling". And that, became his ticket to the Half Ticket jury panel of MAMI 2017. Meerza has been selected to be part of the children's jury that will decide on the best movies from different categories under the Children Movies section of the festival. "We will be watching movies from around the world that we can relate to ourselves. We'll have to make notes and analyse each feature, animation, short and documentary film, and ultimately decide on the best films in terms of story, technicality, emotions and relation to realism," he says. Meerza, however, likes to watch movies from all genres, except romance. "My favourites include sci-fi, mystery and horror. I love The Arrival because I was engrossed in it, and at the end, I was left with many interesting questions."