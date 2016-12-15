Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier

Khar’s sizzler

In August, when we visited Raasta Bombay, a Rastafarian-themed lounge that’s made its way from Delhi to Khar, the owners revealed to this diarist about their keenness to convert the terrace into a rooftop section. Now, that plan is ready. Come next week, and guests can enjoy the city’s faux winter at this space that’s equipped with a bar and a barbecue station. The BBQ menu includes Jerk Chicken Skewers, German Frankfurters and juicy Pork Ribs. While we’re yet to check the space out, we’re glad to see city restaurateurs going the BBQ route.

Tick tock, the clock is back!

Clock towers form an integral part of Mumbai’s streetscape — especially the heritage precincts of SoBo. Each time a clock tower gets restored, this diarist does a virtual jig to celebrate these perennial timekeepers, especially if they’ve tracked centuries under their watchful guard. Conservation architect Vikas Dilawari who helmed the restoration work of the Wadia Clock Tower, recently tweeted that this structure had been brought to its former glory. He wrote: ‘Finally, after the restoration the time sees sunshine again.’



An earlier frame of the restoration work

This tower was erected in memory of Bomanjee Hormusjee Wadia, who was city sheriff in 1859. This clock tower was ready in 1882. The façade displays influences of Wadia’s Zoroastrian roots and is topped with a structure shaped like flames of fire, considered sacred by Zoroastrians. Years of neglect had shattered the clock face while vandals had stolen its glass panes and the clock hands. With this fresh lease of life, we hope that this lesser-known historic landmark in Fort eventually falls in the same league as tourist attractions like Mumbai University’s Rajabai Tower, and Crawford Market’s iconic clock.

Get stylish in Goa

After anarkali and saree gowns, it’s resort wear for designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock. And what better place than Goa to have a destination store for the new line?

The collection mixes bright, bold colours, lightweight fabrics and a play of floral and tropical patterns in sync with the mood of the store’s location. Resort season, say the designers, is a narrow one, and offers a different perspective from spring-summer, fall-winter collections.

To old times



Rishi Kapoor and Russian actress Ksenia Ryabinkina, who acted in Mera Naam Joker, at Raj Kapoor’s birth anniversary celebrations in Bandra yesterday.

Not the coolest one

The bus is supposed to be cool but tempers were hot late last morning as the AC in the AS-4 bus, MH-01 LA 6975, BEST’s air-conditioned fleet in purple, malfunctioned somewhere on the way towards Backbay Reclamation from the Oshiwara depot.



Irate passengers on the phone outside the stalled AS-4 at Worli

The bus staff halted the bus near Nehru Planetarium, promising to accommodate the irate passengers in another AS-4 bus. “There was a problem in the same bus yesterday,” they complained.

One passenger called a ‘control room’ number and shouted: “Stop buying these cheap, Chinese maal buses. Bring some quality ones.” Meanwhile, the BEST staffers claimed that the bus was in this state because, “Nobody works at the Oshiwara depot.”

Passengers seemed gleeful that this diarist was a journalist. “Take pictures,” they suggested, “mid-day very good” they screamed. Like the commentators say, it’s all happening at the Wankhede… in this case, Worli on a Wednesday morning.

Karma lessons for Kriti

The month-old Karma Korner in Bandra, a bookstore that offers titles by prescription based on a spiritual IQ test, seems to have caught Kriti Sanon’s fancy.

The model and actress was spotted at the store yesterday, flipping through Karma Sutra, a book that aims to crack the code of karma, before she picked it up. Happy self-help reading, Kriti!