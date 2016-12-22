Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier

A fashion ace from Sania Mirza

Social media is a dynamic space, constantly evolving to meet millennial needs, or creating them in the first place.

One such player in the field can rightly be called the Instagram of fashionistas, where those interested can post pictures of themselves sporting latest trends in fashion, and pick up a few tips themselves.

The newest entrant to the network is tennis player Sania Mirza, who posted a picture of herself in designer wear for a recent event in Mumbai. Looks like, sister Anam’s fashion leanings are rubbing off on to Sania too.

A sound resting place



Pic/Nimesh Dave

Dancers get some shut-eye during a break at the shoot of a song in choreographer-filmmaker Ganesh Acharya’s new film in Goregaon yesterday.

All roads lead to the RBI

Amidst GIFs of a panda munching on popcorn while waiting for a new monetary announcement and a cartoon depicting the tiger on the Reserve Bank seal turning into a chameleon, the RBI declared its 60th regulation regarding demonetisation yesterday.



Vishal Dadlani and Nikhil Chinapa

The announcement was a roll back of its 59th regulation that required bank officials to question any person depositing more than `5000 in old currency notes. Confused? Don’t bother. Sit back and enjoy these Twitter reactions.

While Nikhil Chinapa likened the chaos to an exciting new episode of a Saas-bahu saga, Vishal Dadlani had this to say: “Simon, go back! No, no, come back! Wait…just kidding, go back! No, no, come back, but only on Thurs, & on one leg." Then there were those who had interesting ideas for renaming the RBI.

“Reverse Bank of India,” said Prashant Bhushan, while Rajdeep Sardesai preferred to call it the Rollback Bank. Comedians had their share of reactions, too, and Sahil Shah called the situation a giant game of truth or dare. And how could Raghuram Rajan not be missed? “Now we know why Raghuram Rajan mattered. And why he was removed!” is how Yogendra Yadav summed it up. Well, we see a silver lining here — baby Taimur has been cut some much-needed slack finally.

Christmas with a twist

This Christmas, if you’re keen to try food prepared by the hands that have trained with celebrated chefs like Gordon Ramsay and Christian Faure, drop in at Sanjana Patel’s La Folie lab over the weekend.



Lotus Stem Greens Salad

Patel has roped in Le Cordon Bleu-trained patissier Neha Lakhani (where she was mentored by Faure, the chef to obtain the prestigious title of Meilleur Ouvrier de France) and chef Ashay Dhopatkar, who has worked at Ramsay’s Savoy Grill, to curate a two-day limited-edition menu.



Chefs Neha Lakhani and Ashay Dhopatkar

It includes Dhopatkar’s Twisted Eggs Benedict, Lakhani’s Dark Chocolate Granola and savouries like Turkey Roulade with Pomme Mousseline (braised red cabbage with brussel sprouts) and Paprika Prawns with Saffron Rouille.

Kashmir connect at the turf

Christmas Day racing at Mahalaxmi is all set to get a bit of a twist. On Sunday, the family of the late ruler of Jammu & Kashmir, Maharaja Hari Singh, will not only come down all the way from Kashmir, but will also be sponsoring a race in his memory at the race course.

MK Ajatshatru Singh, grandson of the late Maharaja, and son of noted Congress parliamentarian, Dr Karan Singh, his wife Kunwari Ritu Singh and their two children will be the guests of the Royal Western India Turf Club and for the trophy presentation.

Maharaja Hari Singh was passionate about horses and at one time also bred horses near Pune till he passed away in 1961. He won several big races and encouraged racehorse breeding in India. Though this race is being run since 1953, it is for the first time the family is supporting it.

Nilekani is on Gates’ list

In his 20s and early 30s Bill Gates was ‘fanatical’ about software, which, in his dictionary, means he was so focussed on putting a computer on every desk and in every home that he gave up a normal existence. Now, as Gates recently wrote in his blog, much of his work involves learning from other fanatics.



Billl Gates and Nandan Nilekani

Looking back at 2016, Gates has picked his five favourite fanatics of the year, and Nandan Nilekani is one of them. Calling him “one of India’s best-known entrepreneurs, philanthropists, and thinkers,” Gates wrote about how Nilekani impressed him 20 years ago when he was busy with Infosys and how he amazes him with his entrepreneurial spirit now dedicated to public service.

Gates’ other influences include former US President Jimmy Carter and three academicians.