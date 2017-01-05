Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier



Mike Posner. Pic/AFP

Take a pill in Mumbai

Come Republic Day and the city will be treated to a gig by Mike Posner, the American singer-songwriter who had us all singing along to his monster dance hit, I Took a Pill in Ibiza, through the latter half of 2016.

Posner's gig is part of a three-city India tour, which will include stops in Bengaluru and Delhi. We're doubly excited because Posner will be supported by Delhi-based singer-songwriter (and Indie heartthrob) Prateek Kuhad. Now, here’s a good way to spend your dry day.

Keys from the past

There are certain objects that have the potential to unleash a flood of nostalgia. And if the sound of the rhythmic pounding of keys has been a part of your growing up years, the typewriter perhaps features high up on that list of nostalgic experiences.



A still from the video showing artist Chandrakant Bhide’s typewriter sketches

While we relived some of that history early last month when Godrej & Boyce published the coffee table book, With Great Truth and Regard — The Story of the Typewriter in India, some more memories of the era came our way recently. The archives wing of the corporate group uploaded a short video of some of the people featured in the book, and it made for a fascinating watch.



A typewriter at the Modern Era Stenographic Institute in Srinagar. Pic courtesy/Chirodeep Chaudhuri

The third-generation proprietor of a typing school in Mumbai (which still has 45 typewriters and 250 students), an artist who creates stunning art using the typewriter, and an elderly lady who has been in the business of repairing what the book calls ‘the fate machine’ — they are all part of the video, which almost made us give up our computers.

A starry restaurant on the move

Always wanted to visit Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow Pratiksha but never got the chance? If you have $120, you can not only visit the space but also dine in at, as part of the One Star House Party, a pop-up restaurant that, in the next 20 months, will visit 20 countries and build 20 different restaurants.

The team has chefs trained in some of the world’s best restaurants, including Denmark’s NOMA and London’s The Ledbury. The team is currently in London; from here they will move to New York City, San Francisco and Berlin before coming to Mumbai for five days next week.

The menu at each place is new, inspired by the ingredients that they find and their experiences. In addition, this diarist heard that they also create an entirely new space using materials they find in each city. The event will see the chefs serve each course themselves, telling the story behind it. We’d love to see what inspires them in India.

A feminist deja vu on Twitter

As the nation comes to grips with the shameful mass molestation incident of Bengaluru, some men took it too close to heart. Soon, #notallmen started trending on Twitter, indicating that not all men would grope women.

Incidentally, this was the same hashtag that had trended two years ago when the investigation of a killing spree in California had led to the Internet activity of the killer, which was rather misogynistic in nature. As a response, a female Twitter user had then started #Yesallwomen to underline the fact that all women had, at some point, experienced sexism.

And history repeated itself again when a few Indian feminist groups dug out the hashtag and invited women to share their stories of sexual harassment using it. While the stories are terrifying, it’s encouraging to see women reclaim an important discourse.

Now showing, web content mid-air

If you prefer watching online content over what your television has to offer, you can now expect to find digital entertainment options mid-air, too.



Ankur Tewari; (below) Nimrat Kaur

A private carrier in India has expanded its list of in-flight viewing options to include the popular web mini-series, Love Shots. Directed by Ankur Tewari, the series features actors like Farida Jalal, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Nimrat Kaur, Shweta Tripathi among others.

Family in sync



Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Renowned Hindustani classical singer Pt Jasraj with daughter Durga Jasraj at the announcement of a music concert at Press Club yesterday.