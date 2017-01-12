Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier

Barkha Dutt and Farah Khan Ali

Leading the way

It’s always heartening to see when Indian women, making a mark in their respective fields, set an example with their work internationally. A London-based digital content platform has published its list of the 250 most influential women leaders in the world, and featuring on it are seven Indian women; persons of Indian origin not counting.

At the top of the ladder among the Indian names is journalist Barkha Dutt at the 32nd position, followed by entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, politicians Sushma Swaraj and Smriti Irani, and jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali among others. The list is an automatic algorithm based on social media and other online metrics, and its top three leaders are Hillary Clinton, Yoko Ono and JK Rowling. An interesting mix, this.

Bowler vs baba

The inauguration of the second edition of the Chhattisgarh Cricket League in Bhilai yesterday had an interesting guest list with cricketer Harbhajan Singh and yoga guru Ramdev in attendance.

Ever the sport, Singh had a friendly arm-wrestling match with the guru, who was himself seen engaged in a push-up competition with actor Ranveer Singh recently.

To Barack, with love from Mo

At his last presidential address in Chicago, outgoing US President Barack Obama said many things that will stay with his supporters for a long time.

Apart from his concluding ‘Yes we did’ note and telling people that the ability to bring about change was theirs, he didn’t forget to devote a small part of his speech to wife Michelle who in Obama’s words took on the role she didn’t ask for and made it her own ‘with grace and with grit and with style and good humour.’

The First Lady returned the love by posting this lovely picture, saying, “So proud of @POTUS and all that we’ve accomplished together. An incredible journey filled with remarkable people. I love you Barack.” This is one couple that sure melts many hearts.

It’s fiction time for Kaneez

Popular children’s novel series, A Series of Unfortunate Events, by Lemony Snicket (the pen name of American author Daniel Handler) is now a multinational entertainment company’s newest production. Sending out the invites for its premiere was Count Olaf himself, the main antagonist in the series.

“I would like to abuse this opportunity to invite you to a special luncheon where you can bask in the glory of my latest performance...” read the card. Meant only for eminent personalities, one of the invitees was comedienne Kaneez Surka, who RSVPed saying, “How do you refuse when a true mastermind and artist like Olaf invites you to his house? Will be there with my darkest cloud...”

This is how i play safe on the road



Pic/Sameer Markande

Actor Dino Morea makes an interesting remark as Pooja Bedi listens in at a press conference for the ongoing road safety week in BKC yesterday.

Hunger, hooves and well-heeled

This Sunday will see a mix of corporate social responsibility (CSR) and style at the Mahalaxmi race course. The race day itself is dedicated to the Fight Hunger Foundation, which works for alleviating malnutrition in India. Through this initiative, which comes under the ‘RWITC Cares’ umbrella, the turf raises awareness about the cause.

The day has also been smartly billed for a 5 pm start, to give time to the marathoners to unwind and rest a bit before trekking to the races. The featured races will also include the Ruia Gold Cup, considered a pointer for The Indian Derby, three weeks later, and a race hosted by big bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

The icing on the cake will be a stylish sundowner, which is a high tea and cocktails kind of evening for select invitees that should see a sea of the well-heeled descend on the green emerald of SoBo, which knows how to host a party.