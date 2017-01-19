Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier

GOAT gets a trim-down

GOAT — the boutique festival of arts and music — cut down on artistes, changed venues and reduced ticket prices due to elections coming up in Goa on February 4. The authorities couldn’t procure permissions and licenses and hence, they had to change the format of the event. From Ashwem Beach, the party will move to an eco resort in Morjim. While the storytelling, costume and yoga activities remain on the itinerary, the gig schedule went for a toss. A few acts including Hercules & Love Affair, Donn Bhat + Passenger Revelator, Madboy/Mink and Marquis Hawkes got the shaft much to attendees’ dismay. Now, that’s what we call a poll disaster.

Nandita’s Manto moment

Yesterday marked 62 years of the passing of one of the greatest chroniclers of Bombay of the 1930s and 40s, who penned his love for the city after Partition plucked him out of it. Many consider him more relevant than ever today, and among them is Nandita Das, who is also making a film on Saadat Hasan Manto. On his death anniversary, she remembered him with a beautiful personal note.

“What initially drew me to Manto was his free spirit... As I plunged deeper into his life, I wondered why he seemed so familiar. I realised that it was because it felt like I was reading about my father!” she wrote, sharing that not unlike Manto, her father is an artist who is intuitively unconventional, a misunderstood misfit and fearlessly blunt. And knowing him has helped her understand Manto better. “I believe there is a certain ‘Manto-ness’ in us all — the part in us that wants to be free- spirited and outspoken,” she said.

Am I next?



Pic/Sameer Markande

Television actress Rashami Desai looks petrified as co-actor Sidharth Shukla playfully lifts Jasmin Bhasin at the launch of their new TV series in Bandra yesterday.

A couplet for Bhai

Of all the disappointments posted online about the Salman Khan verdict today — a play on being human, comments veiled with words like ‘pink bucks’, series of morphed images and GIFs — we found one response particularly interesting.



Rocky Singh (left) and Mayur Sharma

Foodies and television hosts, Rocky Singh and Mayur Sharma, true to their style of ending every episode of their show with an impromptu rhyming poem, had this to say: Bye bye Venison Pie, Shot a buck, out of luck Bishnois cried, court let me out never you mind, it’s true today, Justice is blind.

Sweetheart of the year

While the world may be swooning over Priyanka Chopra’s many charms, it seems like here in India, Alia Bhatt owns everyone’s hearts.

According to a survey conducted with the help of over 60,000 cine-goers in 56 cities, it was revealed that the petite actor’s fan following has been on a steady rise since her debut in October 2012 (Student of the Year).

With critically acclaimed performances in Kapoor & Sons, Udta Punjab and Dear Zindagi, her popularity has shot up, taking her to No 3, only behind Katrina Kaif and the reigning queen of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone.

A troll is born

“Who wins an argument? The one who gives a logical answer? Boring! The one who gets blocked first,” says Manu Kapoor, founder-MD of Troll Training Center. If that sounds too candid for a quote, it’s because it is a dialogue from a video that plays on the recent paid trolls controversy.



A still from the video

Called Trolled Training Center, the production by an interactive media company is a satirical take on how Internet trolling can be turned into a profitable venture, complete with a recruitment process, brainstorming sessions and even a troll of the month award. Well, creative comebacks are perhaps the best way of dealing with this menace.