Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier

Rahman's next creation

Every time there is news of a new AR Rahman song, a buzz runs through the music industry as well as his fans. But when he announces his soundtrack for the next Mani Ratnam movie, it gets extra special. The composer and the filmmaker go way back — it was Ratnam who gave a break to Rahman with his 1992 film, Roja, and there has been no looking back. We believe the announcement Rahman made on Twitter last evening was about Ratnam’s next Tamil film, Kaatru Veliyidai. Incidentally, Rahman had also composed for a recent Hindi remake of a Ratnam movie. Now, that’s a cherished bond!

Who will be the box office Badshah?

After his infamous train ride from Mumbai to Delhi to promote his new film, actor Shah Rukh Khan returned to the city, this time using his regular mode of travel.



He was spotted at the Corporate Aviation Terminal in Santacruz yesterday. Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan with father Rakesh Roshan were spotted at a meet and greet event for their latest release at a Juhu multiplex.

Hrithik and SRK’s films have clashed this week at the box office, with Roshan alleging that SRK has grabbed more screens.

A trip down memory lane

At a recent talk in St Xavier’s College, filmmaker Hansal Mehta spoke about capturing reality through films. While the students got some food for thought on the divide and link between reel life and real life, the organisers of Zeitgeist, the annual media conference of the college’s department of mass media, where he spoke, made sure Mehta took away some pleasant memories too. As a token of appreciation, Mehta received a chopping board with a sketch of him and chef Sanjeev Kapoor. The two go long back - Mehta introduced Kapoor to Indian viewers with his show, Khana Khazana.



Turning back the clock

This iconic image of the first Republic day Parade was shot by Homai Vyarawalla, India’s first woman photojournalist. The ceremony took place in the capital at the ground where the National Stadium stands today, with the Purana Quila in the background. It was after this that the venue for the parade was shifted to India Gate. It took a good use of the zoom tool and a keen peering for us to locate Dr Rajendra Prasad who was taking the salute without any security surrounding him.

The A to Zedd line-up

The anticipation for Vh1 Supersonic, to be held in Pune from February 10, increased ten-fold ever since its organisers signed up Eric Prydz and Macklemore as headliners. On Wednesday, they upped the ante by announcing Zedd as the third headliner. Zedd is a Grammy Award- winning music producer, DJ and a multi-instrumentalist who exploded into the scene in 2011 with his remixes on Skrillex’s tracks. His debut album, Clarity (2012), topped the popular charts globally, especially the track Spectrum. True Colors (2015), the second album, saw him use visuals and lasers at his concerts. The 27-year-old’s interest in spinning blossomed after he came across the music of the French electronic duo, Justice.



Vinayak Ranade with the book bags

For the joy of reading

Imagine a goody bag of books - 25 of them from across genres, all yours for three months. Devour them all if you can and move on to the next set. My Atheneum, a book lovers’ club that was started in Nashik three months ago, is all set to launch in Mumbai today. The club is an initiative of Kusumagraj Pratishthan, an organisation founded in Nashik by eminent Marathi poet and author, Vishnu Vaman Shirwadkar to promote literature and the arts. “People rarely go to libraries these days. So, we decided to bring books to them,” says Vinayak Ranade, trustee, Kusumagraj Pratishthan. Members make a one-time donation of `11,000 to the organisation, and with each new member, the club adds 25 more books to the collection. Time to read up!