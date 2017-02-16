Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier

Fruitful interests

His many tweets on his love for urban farming and gardening have encouraged others (including his fans) to take it up.

Maddy (R Madhavan) recently posted a photo on social media, flashing his million-dollar smile, while posing with his latest labour of love - an organic papaya.

Fresh off his talk at Harvard University (Manish Malhotra was also there), he seemed all at home, pursuing his hobby. Now, here’s an actor who wears many hats.

Rocky takes Rajasthan to London

While Mumbai has started to shift towards spring colours, Rocky Star is set to offer his latest autumn-winter collection at London Fashion Week tomorrow, his third season here.



Sketches from his latest collection

Titled Vida, the Sanskrit word for discovery, the collection in beiges, ivory and greys, offers textured lace and embroideries with free-flowing silhouettes. “In this world that we live in, it’s important to be your own person, and that’s what the collection is about.



Rocky Star

It has influences and traces of the Baroque and Gothic periods. I have brought together Rajasthani wall art and the grandeur of Italian opera. I like to stick to my Indian roots and mix that inspiration with what I take away from overseas travel,” shared the designer.

Flavours of success

Reading success stories with humble beginnings is always heartwarming. Yesterday marked 10 years of celebrity chef Gaggan Anand’s move to Thailand. And though he now owns a restaurant that repeatedly features in the world’s best restaurants, Anand didn’t have it easy.

Recalling his journey, Anand said that he had to leave his life and family behind in India to shift to Bangkok. “[I] borrowed US$ 500 and arrived here on a consultancy, with a pair of shoes and four sets of clothes, with luggage a little bigger than a cabin bag,” he said.

Anand thanked the people he met along the way, who believed in him and his dream - people of 17 nationalities now cook at his restaurant that offers progressive Indian cuisine. His advice: “Don’t stop dreaming as one day they come true.” Well, who can argue with that?



Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Getting to the bottom of things

At the launch of a new line of denims at a Santacruz five-star yesterday, this style seems to have caught actress Jacqueline Fernandez’s attention.

Musical nights

Last week, the Indian Education Society’s Manik Sabhagriha in Bandra resounded to the sounds of old and new romantic songs.

The event, the 11th edition of Bipin R Pandit’s (in pic) Khumaar, was a musical night starring nine singers. As part of their bid to shine the spotlight on new talent, they had two singers singing Kishore Kumar numbers, and two young girls presenting a dance sequence.

The Khumaar musical nights are known for their songs, sher-shayari, mimicry and other performances. There are plans to take this venture to Pune, Vadodara and Nashik.

Milind's V-day dig

What’s an election season without a little war of words? Former Member of Parliament from South Mumbai, Milind Deora took a dig at his opponents on February 14 with this timely tweet: “Almost forgot it’s #ValentinesDay.

Usually reminded by Shiv Sena & MNS who pick on unsuspecting youth. Guess they’re busy campaigning today.” Well, with the voting day for the BMCâÂÂelections exactly a week away, why upset a massive vote bank?