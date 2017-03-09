Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier



Celebrity hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani voices her views at the event. Pic/Satej Shinde

Hands up for a common cause

Amidst the many Women’s Day activities in the city that hijack the day with commercial messages, was an event that stood out.

At a meet held at Whistling Woods last evening, women technicians of the film and TV industry came together to voice their concern against a shameful disparity: while stars and their staff enjoy premium facilities, the lack of access to clean loos, especially during outdoor shoots, drives women technicians to reduce their water intake among other adjustments.

We hope these voices of despair are heard soon enough.

Coach chivalrous

Whether it’s braving the brickbats when India loses, or staying focussed when showered with praise, it is these women who keep coach Anil Kumble going, And he didn’t forget to wish wife Chethana and daughters Svasti and Aaruni yesterday with these words: ‘They’ve been a constant support throughout! Blessed to have them around!’ Now, that’s the mark of a chivalrous man.

Twitter, please note: Rishi is on holiday

Who doesn’t need a break after a long day of chasing and firing trolls on the Internet? So, when Rishi Kapoor aka our very own angry old man on Twitter, told us that he’s relaxing in a health resort, we knew the holiday was in the offing. Must we add that at this same moment, this diarist was pushing her luck for an interview with Kapoor on his latest war on Twitter?

Can’t help the wrong timing, @chintskap shot back a message, humour intact: "Topic done to death. Perhaps you haven’t yourself of late...Damn for the Twitter world lol. On a serious note too much has been said we need a break (sic)." Does that mean he isn’t taking the bull by the horns for a while? We will have to wait and watch.

One more for the collection

Pottermania doesn’t seem to be dying down any time soon (and it shouldn’t either). Over the last two years, publisher Bloomsbury has been releasing beautiful illustrated versions of the Harry Potter books.



Jim Kay

Yesterday, they released the cover for Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, the third book in the series, which will be out in October. Illustrated by Jim Kay, who also did the artwork for the first two books, the cover features the "triple-decker, violently purple" Knight Bus, on which Harry ends up going on a wild ride.



The book cover

The hardback, we hear, will feature over 115 colour images of some our favourite scenes and characters. If you’re a fan, we recommend you turn into an ardent collector of these babies, pronto!



Pic/Shadab Khan

In the eyes of the beholder

(Left) Filmmaker Subhash Ghai and actors John Abraham and Bhagyashree cheer a contestant on, as she dances her heart out at a beauty pageant for the visually challenged in Andheri yesterday.

Democracy in difficult times

Though the video was uploaded a month before the recent verdict on GN Saibaba, it has gained traction since the professor was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Gadchiroli sessions court on Tuesday.

Citing the cases of Saibaba, journalist Shahina KK, Pune student Jyoti Babasaheb Chorge among others, it questions the ‘dangerously vague’ Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, under which they have all been booked at some point.

It also cites statistics like 72.7 per cent of those booked under the act have been acquitted, and questions how reading about the Chinese revolution alone could become unlawful.

The clip, inspired by artist and writer Molly Crabapple’s videos, shows the hands of an artist illustrating the idea. It ends with the thought, the true test of democracy is how it treats its people in difficult times.