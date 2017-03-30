Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier



Anita Dube (left) at the closing ceremony. Pic Courtesy/Twitter

Kochi will now be Anita Dube's canvas

Celebrated art historian Anita Dube will be the curator for the next edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale. The news was announced last evening at the closing ceremony of the three-month-long canvas that celebrated the arts in Kochi.

The Lucknow-born, Delhi-based critic-turned-artist took to the stage amidst applause as she accepted the coveted position. She said, "I hope we can all work as a team and take the biennale forward," adding, "I accept it in great humility and excitement. I shall try my best to do something, which you will remember, and you would enjoy participating in." The gracious Dube didn't forget to laud present curator Sudarshan Shetty for ensuring a successful third edition.

In the 1980s, Dube stood out as the only woman artist to be a part of the Radical Painters and Sculptors Association that reflected the turbulent, changing policies of the time. Dube's body of work spans photography, sculpting and installation. Her solo exhibitions have travelled to New York, Paris, Mexico, Antwerp, Milan and Paris, among other cities.

In 1997, she co-founded Khoj, an International Artists' Association in New Delhi that acts as a platform for South Asian art. With this latest honour, and as the first for a woman artist, we're sure that she will take the biennale to the next level.

Indo-Canada bonhomie

India's newly appointed High Commissioner to Canada, Vikas Swarup, has been meeting fellow diplomats, politicians and businessmen ever since he moved to Ottawa last month. Yesterday, he also caught up with celebrated filmmaker Deepa Mehta, for whom as he said, 'Toronto is home'.

Mehta too seemed delighted to have met Swarup, and called him a rockstar. With a fun Holi celebration and having found a Punjabi broadcast of ice hockey on television already, Swarup is certainly enjoying this diplomatic stint hobnobbing with desis and Canadians alike.



Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Tapri pe taal, Kailash?

mid-day spotted singer Kailash Kher sipping on some cutting chai in the company of dabbawalas at a tea stall in Andheri yesterday.

Rewind time for Deepa Malik

As she checked into the government-owned five-star, The Ashok, in Delhi's diplomatic enclave of Chanakyapuri, it was déjà vu for Paralympic silver medallist Deepa Malik.



Deepa Malik

In the capital for the Padma Awards ceremony to be held today, she journeyed back to another milestone. Five years ago, she had checked into the same hotel to receive the Arjuna Award. "The hard work upgrades the award to Padma Shri... the room gets an upgrade too." Touche!

Sound check

Earlier this week, Mumbai played host to The Exchange, a conference where biggies from the entertainment world discussed global trends in music production, consumption and collaborations.



(From left) Nikhil Udupa, Vijay Hegde, Kunal Malhotra and Ankur Kedia

While Kunal Malhotra (Founder, Worker Bee) made a case for Chandigarh as a viable city for gigs because it is cheaper to acquire licenses, Kolkata's Ankur Kedia (Founder, Dusdozen) batted for gigs at offbeat venues.

A session moderated by Mumbai-based gig programmer Nikhil Udupa concluded that multi-genre bands at a single event were ideal to get larger crowds. Let's hope the talk translates into action, for music's sake.

Huma reveals her detox plan

Huma Qureshi has recently taken up a 28-day detox plan and going by her daily updates on Instagram about it, she seems determined to follow a healthy lifestyle. "I'm posting this here so I don't fall off the wagon and stay motivated in my journey," said the actress on day one, as she bade goodbye to refined sugar, gluten, wheat, soda, processed food and alcohol.

While we got mixed signals when she added, "The weighing scale is not a measure of your worth" but continued with her pledge to work out and eat healthy, she is helping many weight watchers out there by detailing her entire meal plan for the day, which we assume has been designed by a nutritionist not many can afford.