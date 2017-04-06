Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier



Pic/Sameer Markande

Cool and Comfy

Dressed perfectly for the soaring mercury levels in the city, actor Ajay Devgn was spotted in Juhu last afternoon.



Virat Kohli. Pic/PTI

Now, a book on Virat's success

Books on Indian cricketers are always a huge draw, thanks to the demigod status that comes with the national obsession. With this craze reaching feverish levels at the moment, this diarist is tempted to look at the release of a book on Virat Kohli as a smart marketing move. Titled Winning like Virat: Think & Succeed like Kohli (can we have shorter titles, please), this book is an ode to India's dynamic cricket captain's all-round leadership and man-management skills, not to forget his business acumen. Penned by Abhirup Bhattacharya, the book hopes to unravel the 'secret' to his meteoric rise, and help readers to emulate it in their lives. The sharp brain that he is, we're guessing that it will be only a matter of time before we hear of Kohli, the business wiz, spelling out mantras at universities and corporate houses.



Amruta Fadnavis (second from left) with educationist Indu Shahani (in blue)

When Mrs Fadnavis came calling

'Banker, playback singer, social worker, homemaker' is how Amruta Fadnavis describes herself on her Twitter handle. True to this bio, she is often actively involved in the socio-cultural-educational scene of the city. While only recently she crooned with singer Runa Laila at an event, earlier this week she was seen at the celebration of the success of a delegation of educators to the UK. Here's one lady who keeps as busy as the CM!

Vicky Ratnani's fan boy moment

At the World's 50 best restaurants awards ceremony that took place in Melbourne yesterday, celebrity chef Vicky Ratnani had a fan boy moment. Ratnani is staying in the same hotel as chef Massimo Bottura, whose restaurant Osteria Francescana in Modena, Italy, was voted as number two. Ratnani bumped into him at breakfast, and was ecstatic to have the meal with him.



Aamir Khan with Jitendra Joshi in the promo, where he spoke chaste Marathi

Aamir's water wars

Earlier this year, the second edition of Aamir Khan's Paani Foundation-Satyamev Jayate Water Cup was launched amidst much fanfare, with bigwigs from the world of politics and cinema in attendance at the Sahyadri State Guest House. Now, with the summer already here, all the efforts of water conservation will be put to the test - in this case, literally. Starting this Saturday, the show Tufaan Aalaya, an initiative of the foundation, will air across Marathi news and entertainment channels. With an aim to popularise the cause in an entertaining format, three teams of actors representing Vidarbha, Marathwada and Western Maharashtra will compete against one another. While the content of the show is yet to be revealed, we assume the actors will be vying symbolically for the Water Cup, as 30 talukas work towards making their region drought-free.

No straw for Dia's cocktail, please

Dia Mirza is not the one to mince her words when it comes to environmental issues. The actress has participated in a cleanliness drive on the ghats of the Ganga and has supported the Narmada Bachao Andolan too. Recently, she expressed her support for an initiative that encourages people to refuse the use of straws in drinks, as it contributes to plastic waste. "Saying no can go a long way. I learn every day," said Mirza.