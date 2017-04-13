Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier



Gigi Hadid and Sonam Kapoor

With international singers, actors and comedians adding India to their promotional itineraries, can supermodels be far behind? American supermodel Gigi Hadid is set to visit Mumbai by the end of this month to launch the spring collection of a top-notch brand that she has collaborated with.

And no points for guessing who will be joining her on stage at the event. It's Sonam Kapoor. But obvious, the duo will discuss all things fashion and hopefully, share some interesting style tips and strict no-nos too.

'Cameraman' spotted in Bandra

Mumbai isn't exactly known for its public art. Which is why this diarist was pleasantly surprised with the bronze art installation of the 'Cameraman' by Mumbai-based sculptor Suryakant Lokhande. This installation near Mehboob Studio was planned as a tribute to India's visionary filmmakers for their contribution to the field of cinema. This was part of a public art initiative by RPG Art Foundation in partnership with Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.



(From left) Sculptor Suryakant Lokhande, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, MLC Ashish Shelar and Harsh Goenka, chairman, RPG Enterprises, at the inauguration

"The Cameraman is intrinsic to Bollywood and Mumbai. We all have a 'cameraman' within us as we collect memories from the real world and store it in our mind's reel just like a film," says Lokhande. Here's to more tributes to the real flavours of Mumbai.

Beyond beauty

While the world of glamour looks alluring from the outside, adhering to beauty norms comes at a cost. And who better to talk about the lesser known facts of the beauty business than somebody who's been a part of it? Actress-model Lisa Ray, who has been in showbiz for over two decades now, announced yesterday that she is shooting for an upcoming documentary, The Beauty Machine. "So empowering to get real about the beauty business," said Ray. We'll keep our eyes peeled for this one.

North Eastern winds blow in Mumbai

Over 20 students from Papum Pare Zilla, Arunachal Pradesh, arrived in Mumbai 10 days ago to learn Mallakhamb, the indigenous art of gymnastics on a pole or a rope. The children could be seen practising the art under the eagle eye of Samarth Vyayam Mandir's celebrated coach Uday Deshpande at Shivaji Park. The agile Arunachalis gave a demonstration on Tuesday evening, and 'very impressive' was the unanimous verdict. Here's to more such collaborations.

The adarsh Aadhaar balak

Given its new-found fame and importance, parents are securing Aadhaar cards for their children with the same zeal as nursery admission. So, with that taken care of, what do kids really have to do with the document? Well, if they participate in a contest recently announced by the government, they can become Aadhaar preachers and in the process, earn some moolah too! Open only to children who have been enrolled for Aadhaar (why aren't we surprised?), the contest requires parents to submit a video of their kid making an appeal to every grown up and child to get their Aadhaar enrolment done, while also listing the benefits of the document. The first 20 best videos will be given a cash prize of `5,000 and the next 50 videos will be rewarded with `1,000. The caveat? Prize money will be sent to Aadhaar-linked bank accounts only.



Two to tango

