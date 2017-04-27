Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier



Pic/Sneha Kharabe

Sound advice from the maestro

Young flautists seek blessings of flute legend Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, ahead of an upcoming concert, as his disciple Vivek Sonar (in specs) looks on.

MCA's food for thought!

Parents of the 200-odd aspirants of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) U-12 selection trials at the Mahul ground in Chembur were in for a pleasant surprise yesterday. The two-day camp is being simultaneously held across four venues and an estimated 1000-plus kids were part of the lengthy first day that began at 7.30 am and ended post-lunch. MCA provided snacks to the kids, as is the norm, and the vada-pav and glass of buttermilk were instantly consumed by the tired boys.

However, the camp organisers at Mahul ordered extra vada-pavs especially for the parents, who were obviously tired too, having waited around for their little lads under the scorching sun for almost six hours. "Given the location of this ground, there aren't many food outlets around, so it's a wonderful gesture by the camp's organisers to offer us snacks," one of the 50-odd parents was overheard telling another equally grateful acquaintance.

For farms and adventure sport

At the recently concluded national level collegiate competition organised annually by the Society of Automotive Engineers India, the students of Mumbai's KJ Somaiya College of Engineering showcased their innovation, Yudhaan 1.0, an All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) red shift car. The vehicle came 11th from among the 160 shortlisted teams, while the students stood first overall in Mumbai. A robust model, the car can run on almost any specified terrain such as military areas, snow-laden mountainous areas and agricultural farmlands. "The applications of this car would be in the field of agriculture as a potential replacement for big tractors for farmers who can't afford one or on fields where the space is less. It can also be used in rescue operations as it can go on any terrain, and is easy to drive and can pull a weight of around 1,500 kgs. It can also be used for adventure purpose on dirt racks, farmhouses, etc," said principal Shubha Pandit.

In the era of sustainable development, such vehicles are in demand. We hope this innovation finds a practical use.

Then and now for Tanmay Bhat

It's been a while since Tanmay Bhat set on the path to lose some weight, and he has been pretty successful, too. The comedian shared this picture from his earlier days, saying while he has still not reached his target weight to start looking at old pictures, he can't believe he used to look like this. What got us wondering, though, was when he said, "How did my exes even date me?" adding he must have dated some amazing women. Well, it's the person that matters, like one of the comments said.

Regional flavours for Rishi Kapoor

While some critics felt that Rishi Kapoor's autobiography, released earlier this year, wasn't as uncensored as it had claimed to be, it seems the beans it did spill have piqued the interest of many. The title, which Kapoor has co-written with journalist Meena Iyer, is now being translated into Hindi, Urdu, Gujarati and Marathi. Writing biographies isn't a new thing for veteran stars, but with the success of his book, the actor has proved that he still knows how to woo his audience.

Why is Maharashtra the richest state?

Have you ever wondered how the rest of the country perceives the state you hail from or live in? Well, the people behind the positive news portal, The Better India, certainly have, and here's what they found using a little help from Google's auto-complete function, by typing 'Why is' before a state's name. Indians have asked questions like: 'Why is Manipur a part of India?', 'Why is Himachal Pradesh cooler than Delhi?', 'Why is Maharashtra the richest state in India?' and even 'Why is West Bengal in the East of India?' Funny lot, aren't we?