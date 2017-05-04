Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier



Two sides, same coin

The Ambani sons, (extreme left) Akash and (right) Anant, were spotted by our photographer at an event in Worli.



Keeping up with Kendall Jenner

We all know keeping up with the Kardashians is quite the challenge, from the clan's airbrushed looks to extravagant lifestyles, their first world problems are fodder for gossip on TV, radio, blogs, newspapers and every other media platform. Taking this into account, it is impressive that India's paparazzi had no idea of Kendall Jenner's two-day visit to India earlier this year. Her hush-hush trip to Jaipur was for a magazine shoot; she is gracing the 10th anniversary edition of the lifestyle magazine. She was photographed with Sushant Singh Rajput by celebrity photographer Mario Testino amidst the royalty of Samode Palace. Having walked the runways for high fashion designers and Victoria's Secret, we hear the reality show celebrity shared sizzling chemistry with the desi star. This edition of the magazine, on stands today, also features actress Katrina Kaif and photo shoots in New York and Paris.



A scene from Sisak, which will be screened at the festival

More cash for Kashish film festival

In yet another indication of the broadening scale and influence of Kashish, Mumbai's international queer film festival, the eighth edition will feature the largest prize money for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) films in South Asia. Approximately 43 of the 144 films that will be screened at the festival will compete in eight categories for a total cash award of Rs 2.20 lakh. The festival, to be held between May 24 and 28 at Liberty Cinema and Alliance Française in SoBo, has prizes for categories like Best Narrative Feature (Rs 30,000), Best Indian Short Film (Rs 20,000) and Actor in a Leading Role (Rs 15,000). A grassroots twist to the festival is a new award for Best Student Short film with a cash prize of Rs 15,000 sponsored by Whistling Woods International. LGBTQ short films made by students of film and media schools will also compete for this award. Like they say, money talks. And the jump in prize money only reflects Kashish's growth in stature.



The hoarding

Whose migraine is it, anyway?

If you've travelled across the city in the past few days, chances are you would've spotted huge hoardings promoting an upcoming media channel by the self-proclaimed keeper of the nation's collective conscience. People, of course, have Photoshopped these images for social media.



Riteish Deshmukh's migraine

Yesterday, Pakistani sports writer Ahmer Naqvi posted an image of a hoarding, which read Pakistan's Migraine, with the caption: Why is Riteish Deshmukh our national migraine? The tweet caught the attention of the actor, who, without skipping a beat, responded with a picture of him clutching his head, saying 'that's my migraine look'. Honestly, the similarity between the two is quite startling.



Sriram Emani

Guys behind Southie Shape of You in city to launch Raga Labs

If you were among the millions of viewers who played the addictive mix of Shape of You on loop last week, then you'll be delighted to hear that Indian Raga is here in town. The USA-based arts education start-up, which slapped Carnatic groove on to the already groovy Ed Sheeran number, is in Mumbai at the moment. Through last week and this, Indian Raga has been recording and shooting with 30 artistes, all aged between 11 and 15, split into five groups. Helming affairs is Indian Raga's CEO and co-founder, Sriram Emani, who is basking in adulation over the viral remix. Emani tells us that there are more groups who have been requested to get on a waitlist of sorts, while the chosen ones prep away in mansions, plush high rises and recording studios in South Mumbai, for a kathak-ballet mash-up to a track from Slumdog Millionaire, and a Disney jugalbandi of The Bare Necessities from Jungle Book and Under the Sea from The Little Mermaid, among others. All these productions are set for an online launch in early June this year, marking Indian Raga's Mumbai premiere.

But, since we all want more, that is what Indian Raga is all about. Emani tells us that he is here to launch Raga Labs, a classical music and dance workshop platform for young artistes, and also to initiate a limited edition Indian fellowship. "Coke Studio is exclusive and you can't apply to it. With this fellowship, there is a possibility for ground-breaking ideas to be supported with high-end production. We want to work with every talented kid in the city. In this age of YouTube and mash-ups, kids are still getting trained only in raags in the traditional arts. How do you make it cool, such that their classmates in grade six or seven will listen to them?" says Emani. We are tuned in, Indian Raga, to what you are sayin'.