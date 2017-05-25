Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier



Pic/Sameer Markande

Blue is the new cool

Kriti Sanon was spotted taking a break from interviews for her upcoming film, at a studio in Goregaon, yesterday.

In comedy, old is gold

We are loving the desi comedy specials that our local talent is flooding the Internet with. Our current favourite is Azeem Banatwalla whose latest video rips into old people, how their passbooks are like iOS (in constant need of updates) and their obsession with banks. He even brought in politics, talking about how our politicians are forgiven for their misdemeanours because they are old.



ONEmpire

Music that leaves you awestruck

Indie music in the city has never been more sought-after. One of the biggest reasons behind this has been the increase in the number of gigs. One of our favourites is Awestrung - a monthly affair that features up-and-coming and popular artistes.



The F16s

This weekend, the stage will see the presence of ONEmpire, Chennai's The F16s and Delhi's Dhruv Visvanath. They will be performing on a stage once graced by Indie music stars Clinton Cerejo, Prem Joshua and Prateek Kuhad.



The Poster

Udaipur's memories with Moore

Long before Daniel Craig scorched the screen in the now iconic frame from Casino Royale, where he emerges from the ocean in nothing but blue swimming trunks, Roger Moore oozed coolth and charisma in his crisp tuxedos with unbelievable gadgetry to save the world from all kinds of evil. Each of the men who donned the iconic role of the British super spy had managed to capture the imagination of generations across the globe. Which is why this diarist is pretty sure that Udaipur's residents must be in mourning after hearing the news of Roger Moore's demise.



A banner announcing a screening

The vibrant tourist town in Rajasthan was the setting for large sections of Octopussy (1983), the 13th film of the franchise that saw tennis champ Vijay Amritraj make his screen debut. This diarist remembers being baffled during a trip at the popularity that the film still enjoyed in Udaipur. Most guesthouses screened the film, hold your breath, every day, at 7 or 7.30 pm. Old-time guides would regale tourists with anecdotes of the shooting, locales, while many shops and emporiums would proudly display frames with Moore. As you negotiate your way through its winding alleys and bylanes, it's tough to miss the banners, signboards and standees that mention the daily screenings. Now, with the actor's passing, we wonder if it will lead to a fresh spurt of screenings and flaunting of memorabilia.



A champagne and chocolate tier cake inspired by Sonam Kapoor's Elie Saab gown. Pics courtesy/Le15 Patisserie

Dessert gowns, Cannes style

While the world was going gaga at the Cannes red carpet spotting fashion trends and disasters, pastry chef Pooja Dhingra also pulled out her spatula and whisks to whip up desserts inspired by - wait for it - some of the gowns that turned heads. She led her team at Le15 Patisserie to prepare five droolworthy creations, which she posted on Instagram yesterday.



Deepika Padukone's Marchesa gown inspired the Red Wine infused Chocolate Macaron

There's an elaborate White Chocolate and Matcha Cake that looks exactly like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Yanina Couture gown, while Deepika Padukone's shimmery ensemble reflects in the Red Wine Infused Dark Chocolate Macarons. She has also used floral details from Elle Fanning's gown in a cupcake, while Naomie Harris' look inspired a sobered-down Rainbow Cupcake. "We conceptualised the idea a week before the festival. It took three days to make all of them. The most intricate was the four-tier Champagne Chocolate Cake inspired by Sonam's look. It was covered with gold and we handpainted the flowers," shared Dhingra. What's more, these are yours to devour if you place an order 48 hours in advance.

The absolute best from Floyd

Don't we love it when chefs from aamchi Mumbai make a mark on the international food scene while staying true to Indian flavours? "...For those souls who awake with a taste for the unfamiliar, Floyd Cardoz's Paowalla extrudes brunch through the Indian (specifically Goan) pantry in ways that are as enlightening and as unexpected as they are satisfying" is what Grub Street had to say about the chef's venture in New York recently. The popular food portal included Paowalla as one of its top five picks for the piece, The Absolute Best Brunch in New York, and recommend Bacon Naan, Bacon-Cheddar Kulcha and Egg Kejriwal from the menu. Ten years ago, who would have thought the humble eggs and cheese dish born in Mumbai's gymkhanas would make it to a restaurant recco? But then with Cardoz involved, we aren't surprised.