Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier



Pics/Pradeep Dhivar

Not a morning person?

Political leader Pankaja Munde looked like she needed to catch up on some sleep at an app launch she attended at Nariman Point last morning.

Amrita's request for chef Vicky

Why have regular popcorn when you can swap it with habanero tabasco popcorn or flavoured makhanas? It was TV host and chef Amrita Raichand's date with the movies yesterday, and she was at a swanky SoBo multiplex whose menu has been created by Vicky Ratnani. While she loved the chef's delish food, she had a suggestion. "Please come up with no carbs meals as well," the lady requested. While Ratnani did respond to her, he seemed more interested in what Raichand caught on the screen. "Am

sure she went to watch Wonderwoman," said the chef.

Bollywood masala in Dubai

A park in Dubai, which plays host to a Bollywood-themed musical, titled Jaan-e-Jigar, has added a little desi masala to its show. The story revolves around the royals of a fictional kingdom, and is a classic tale of good versus evil. The musical is staged on a grand scale, and its makers have left no stone unturned when it comes to grabbing eyeballs, having roped in three artistes from our very own film industry.

Neeta Lulla has designed the elaborate garb worn by the cast, while Shiamak Davar has choreographed the dance sequence for the show. The theme song, meanwhile, has been composed by Pritam Chakraborty.



Pic/AP

Voldemort in London?

From comparing him to Lord Voldemort to calling out the spelling errors in his tweets, JK Rowling has rarely spared a chance to go after the USâÂÂPresident. So, when he had something to say about the recent terror attack in London, which has received a lot of flak, how could we not expect a few words from the British author?



Pic/Getty Images

As Londoners debate how Trump should be treated when he arrives on an upcoming state visit, Rowling has a suggestion: "Rather than crafting placards, I think we should enlarge Trump's London tweets so they're on camera everywhere he goes to 'show support'." Ouch!

Peacock tales

Ever since a judge from Rajasthan made some rather interesting remarks about the peacock, it has been the butt of all jokes. There is a new-found interest in the national bird and its activities not just in India, but across the world. When a video of a peahen causing mayhem in a California liquor shop - it broke wine bottles worth $500 - surfaced, India's funnymen were quicker to pick it up before their USâÂÂcounterparts. "This is what happens when you stay celibate for too long!" said actor Ashwin Mushran. Well, we don't think peacock jokes are going away any time soon. And we aren't complaining!

What women want

"Not everyone can be a Travolta, but anyone can be a good dancer. Just feel the vibe and the beat, and hold your woman's attention, whether it's with your eyes, your moves or your hands," says Baywatch star Priyanka Chopra in an international men's magazine as she clues the men in about some dating secrets. While great culinary skills are a turn-on too, it all comes down to honesty, small gestures and meaningful conversations for her. "Make her feel like she's the only girl in the world," says PeeCee. Some golden advice here, boys.