Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier



Pic/Bipin Kokate

Make way for nana

Actor Nana Patekar was spotted at Kemp's Corner shooting for Rajnikanth's upcoming movie, yesterday.

Books and more with Bendre

Actress Sonali Bendre has penned Modern Gurukul: My Experiments with Parenting, and ardently curates and discusses books on her two-month old social media book club. Now, she gears up to take her love for reading offline. This evening, she will conduct her first masterclass with Anand Neelakantan, author of recently released, The Rise of Sivagami. "The last time we held a Facebook live session with him, we discussed the idea of doing a masterclass for the audience, where we could speak about what goes into writing a book. We decided at that moment to hold a masterclass," shared Bendre.

For the love of Biryani

A scenario that possibly links households across India is when you have to feed a huge group, and the best solution to emerge is preparing a pot of biryani or pulao. The decision is not only wise, it also ends up being a unifying factor at the table — all for the love of the rice dish. With such high stakes surrounding these two Indian staples, this diarist was baffled (until now) about the absence of a day dedicated to it. In an effort to set this record straight, food lovers across India are gearing up to celebrate the first ever Pulao Biryani Day on June 25. Food blogger Monica Manchanda, home chef Sribala and chef Amit Pamnani are organising potlucks in Bengaluru, Chennai and Indore respectively. Closer home, as part of the celebrations, Rushina Munshaw Ghildiyal and chef Ashish Bhasin will exhibit a curated Biryani Trail through India at a five-star in Bandra Kurla Complex. Apart from these, communities across the country will celebrate the day in diverse ways, including preparing their family's signature pulao or biryani dish, sharing their personal memories about either using #PulaoBiryaniDay, or conducting a #BiryaniExchange. Are you ready to tuck in?



Swaroopa Ananth and Sriram Sampath. Pic/Sneha Kharabe

Musical roots

Yesterday, on World Music Day, a workshop saw 300 students, and underprivileged children from Khar interact with tabla player Swarupa Ananth, and flautist Sriram Sampath, to learn about the roots of Indian music. "We shared our experience of using the best of ethnic and contemporary music. We taught the kids about music production and use of technology; and how both can be combined to create a unique live performance," said Sampath.

A new cause for a marathon

With the monsoon at our doorstep, India is seeing the advent of numerous monsoon runs. Making its debut on Mumbai's running circuit is the Texathon. The Worli landmark textile institute Sasmira has trained over 30,000 professionals, who have come together to form the Sasmira Alumni Foundation (SAF). They started an initiative called No Naked Child, which aims to provide clothing to underprivileged children across the country. The Texathon, dubbed as the world's first textile community run, is scheduled for July 9. The funds collected via registrations will be directed towards the cause. Over the next fortnight, SAF will set up collection centres across the city for students, alumni, textile companies and the public to offer sparingly-used clothing, fabrics and garment surplus for the cause. The run will have three categories: 10km, 5km and 3.5km. Do your bit.

Sea-facing yoga with Tara

Last morning, actress Tara Sharma Saluja got on Facebook to record a live video of her practising yoga, on World Yoga Day. At the start of the video, she said she has been practising yoga for the last 15 years. She went on to show viewers how to do a few basic asanas, including the Suryanamaskar and the Downward Facing Dog. When someone asked if she take classes herself, Sharma said she does at times, although she doesn't consider herself an expert. She also did a breathing exercise before ending the session. Throughout the video, we couldn't help but be distracted by the sea, visible from her home, in the background. With a view like that, who wouldn't want to do yoga every day?