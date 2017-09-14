Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier

Fit for the road

Seems like Nidhi Aggarwal and Aditya Roy Kapoor believe in pumping iron to stay in shape. The actors were spotted outside a Bandra gym on Wednesday. Pic/Shadab Khan

Star goes to UK

The international fashion season is underway in full swing with glimpses of every high-end couture label upping its game with the Spring Summer '18 shows across New York, London, Paris and Milan. And this season has its fair share of desi tadka. After Masaba Gupta, another Indian designer participating in London Fashion Week is Rocky Star.

His collection is titled Maya, and according to the designer, the muse is a strong, fierce woman who is an illusion, yet very real. Rocky has crafted the garments using hand embroidery, flowing fabrics in nude and dark forest hues, and the motifs have been inspired by contemporary art with a mix of classic.

Tunes in the dunes

Alsisar Mahal, a 17th century palace in Rajasthan, had emerged as an unlikely, yet fascinating venue for a music festival when Magnetic Fields was first held there in 2013. Now, after honing their production skills for four years, the organisers have revealed the line-up for this year's edition. It includes, as usual, a mix of international names and homegrown talent. So watch out for Los Angeles-based R&B and hip-hop producer Machinedrum, British DJ Four Tet and Canadian selector Jayda G, among other global artistes. That apart, Mumbai-based Sid Vashi, Delhi-based The Ska Vengers (in pic) and DJ Stalvart John will, along with others, represent the Indian side of things.

An honour in Washington

Back in April, actor Adil Hussain had won a special mention at the National Awards for his work in Shubhashish Bhutiani's Mukti Bhawan. Now, the film is also earning him raves overseas. Recently, he bagged the best actor award at Washington DC South Asian Film Festival (DCSAFF), which showcases the best of alternative cinema from the sub-continent. While he wasn't able to make it to the US to collect the award, he told this diarist, "An award for this particular film is a validation of the acting I believe in. The critical appreciation is inspiring and means that I am going in the right direction. Most of the credit goes to my director and co-actors." He is now waiting to see the audience reaction to the Norwegian film, What Will People Say, which premiered at Toronto Film Fest this week, and comes to the city next month at a film fest.

Queer, there and everywhere

Kashish, the Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Queer film festival held annually in Mumbai, is sure going places. It will be facilitating eight screenings of Indian LGBTQ films that have been part of the festival over the years. These movies will travel across the globe, under the Kashish umbrella, to reach a wider audience. Chennai filmmaker Ramanathan V's movie, Physicality (Uttar Thaguthi; in pic), will be screened at festivals in Shanghai and Jakarta. Another film, Transindia, will be screened in Hong Kong, while the Shanghai Queer Film festival will have a Best of Kashish programme with five films. The 100 per cent Human Film Festival to be held in Jakarta includes six Indian films. There are desi queer films showing at the Taiwan LGBT film festival and Seoul PRIDE film fest as well.

Way to go!

Mohsin in, Arundhati out

Bibliophiles, including this diarist, licked their lips at the prospect of another Indo-Pak showdown [no, not another cricket field encounter]. The Man Booker longlist announced earlier this year had included three writers from the Subcontinent. Yesterday, the jury gods ended the suspense when they revealed the shortlist. Serious contenders Arundhati Roy and Kamila Shamsie fell off the list, leaving Mohsin Hamid (Exit West) as the lone Asian. Even acclaimed British authors Zadie Smith and Jon McGregor lost out. Emily Fridlund, Fiona Mozley, George Saunders, Ali Smith and Paul Auster are the others on the shortlist. The winner will be announced on October 17.