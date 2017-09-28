From the school of Tarun Tahiliani

Dilnaz Karbhary's tutors are Tarun Tahiliani and her heritage. She worked on the top couturier's team for a whole 17 years before figuring she was ready to stand her ground.

Her Zoroastrian roots draw her naturally to fine embroidery, but it was a recent trip to Iran, the country of origin for Mumbai's Parsis, that proved to be inspiring. She calls her collection, launching this week, Pairidaeza - a word that refers to Iran's exquisite gardens, and is incidentally the root of the word 'paradise'.

The minute details in the local gardens, like the striking patterns of flower beds and creepers, proved inspiring for a line that sees blooms achieved via 3D sequin sheathing and petite florets forming trellises, all on slim skirts, lehengas, flapper dresses, decollette blouses and high-waist flared trousers with bow belt details.

Inspired by the sounds of nature

Narratives of the cycle of nature and the fragile human condition have been an integral part of acclaimed artist Reena Saini Kallat's oeuvre. This time, she has created an interesting sound sculpture themed on birds.



Reena Saini Kallat seated in front of her work, Half Oxygen that dwells on the violent conflict between India and Pakistan, at her Bandra studio; Chorus, 2017

Titled Chorus, it invites you to step between the large dishes, modelled on pre-radar acoustic devices used during WWII, and hear the national birds of border-sharing countries sing in unison. The sculpture is part of her solo, Earth Families, at Manchester Museum in the UK that runs from this month-end till February.

Apart from her previous works, the exhibition also features Cleft, a new work produced from her 2015 series Hyphenated Lives, where hybridised animals roam the earth through intersecting cables representing our lines of communication.

Major headliners

Music festival season is upon us, which means that it's time to make a list of the ones we plan to attend and those that we plan to skip. And of course, one factor that helps us make this crucial decision is the line-up that each one has.

With that in mind, we can reveal that VH1 Supersonic, one of the country's premier electronic music properties to be held in February, has announced its first headliner - the massively popular Major Lazer of Lean On fame. When the song first hit the charts, everyone and their cousin was dancing to it, be it in bars or at house parties.

In fact, the act has a strong India connection, having already performed here earlier, apart from collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan for a music video. But it remains to be seen if they retain that same sort of pull two years after the song first released.

Nine days of bhakti behind bars

Incarceration can affect people differently. While some, like artist Chintan Upadhyay who is in jail for the alleged murder of his ex-wife Hema, has turned to art to vent his feelings, Indrani Mukerjea, it seems, is taking solace in religion.

Accused in the murder of her daughter, Mukerjea, who is currently housed in the Byculla Jail, is fasting for all nine days of Navratri. We hear, fruits is all she is consuming. She is also walking bare foot, which includes court appearances. Last year, Mukerjea had expressed her desire to donate 75 per cent of her wealth to ISKCON.

Double the pun

Twitter recently announced that it was considering doubling its text limit to 280 characters, and as part of its decision, it is doing trial runs by enabling the option for randomly selected individuals. Whether this is the end of brevity or some breathing space for thoughts is still up for debate, but that didn't stop users from tweeting their digs at the development. 'Amitabh Then: T2559.

Amitabh Now: Tweet number two thousand five hundred and fifty nine', said a satirist, referring to the actor's love for numbering his tweets. 'Can't believe Twitter increased Tweet limit to #280Characters just to allow Shankar Mahadevan to write Koi jo mila to mujhe in one tweet,' said another.

Some seemed wary of trolls getting more space to hurl abuses, while others said text limits should be done away with completely. There is no pleasing everyone, is there?



Pic/Shadab Khan

Red hot on the road

Passengers of a BESTâÂÂÂÂbus can't resist giving Malaika Arora a second look as she poses for the cameras at the launch of a designer store in Juhu yesterday.