The legacy of photographs

"Every photograph is a slice of history," founder of The Indian Memory Project, Anusha Yadav, told this diarist ahead of her talk, The Relevance and Predicament of Photographic Estates and Legacies in India, on Saturday.

To be held at the ongoing Jitendra Arya retrospective in the city, the talk will grapple with the tedious process of archiving personal collections to create a legacy for future generations.

"If this retrospective is not an example of what personal initiatives can do, IâÂÂdon't know what is," she said, adding how the 2005 deluge destroyed many family collections of old photographs in Mumbai. "Many well-intentioned people don't even know where to begin. The idea is to start a conversation around digitisation, legal help and all that's required to take the first step," she said.

Everyday Mumbaikars in a comic

'We see you fighting and jostling for space... In the local train compartment, where you play your ace. When someone errs to pick on you, you unleash the attack on the noses before they can argue,' goes Abhijeet Kini's rhyme facing his illustration of a typical Mumbai fisherwoman, sitting against a backdrop of drying bombils.

The artwork and rhyme are part of the city-based illustrator and graphic artist's soon-to-launch comic, Rhyme Fighters. "The 20-pager contains nine illustrations of people you come across in the city almost every day, such as a traffic policeman, beggar, and even a filmy wannabe from Lokhandwala.

But these are people anyone can relate to in India," Kini told this diarist. On the facing page are regular comic panels with Kini's rhymes for text. "For the launch, I will be inviting my good friend and comic artist Savio Mascarenhas of Tinkle," said Kini.

Of film festivals and quality cinema

Wednesday afternoon came as a treat for the city's film buffs.



(From left) Tannishtha Chatterjee, Onir and Anupama Chopra

The panel discussion, Hidden Gems of Indian Cinema, saw MAMI Film Festival director Anupama Chopra engage in a conversation with actor Tannishtha Chatterjee, filmmaker Guneet Monga, director and screenwriter Onir, and chief content officer of a DTH network, Arun Unni, about how ground-breaking films in India often remain limited to film festival screenings.

The discussion was part of an initiative that hopes to bring such lesser-known films to a bigger audience through TVâÂÂscreens. Sounds like a plan.

The fever spreads

The Viral Fever is spreading to South India. The digital entertainment channel has recently launched a channel dedicated to Tamil and other regional languages. And the first show that they will release is a Tamil version of the hugely popular TVF Pitchers, before they do the same with other shows like Permanent Roommates and Tripling.

"Good content shouldn't have the barrier of language and that's what we're trying to do with the launch of TVF Regionals and TVF Machi to start with," read the official statement. Amen to that, we say, while adding that good business sense shouldn't have the barrier of geographical boundaries either.

Swedishly sweet

Did you know that the Swedes love their kanelbullar, or cinnamon buns, so much they have a day dedicated to it (which, by the way, was yesterday)? The Consulate General of Sweden in Mumbai shared their wishes along with interesting nuggets of information on these sweet treats.

Apparently, the total weight of cinnamon buns consumed by Swedes in a year touches 14 crore kilos. Though a majority of 16- to 84-year-old Swedes exercise twice a week, it's not enough to lose those calories. And if you're keen to sink your teeth into the soft and airy bun, there's also a recipe on sweden.se that you can have at your next fika, the quintessential Swedish coffee break tradition.



Pic/Nimesh Dave

Batting for a cause

Actor Sooraj Pancholi (right) does some net practice for an ongoing charitable cricket league he is part of, in Bandra yesterday.