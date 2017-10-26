Kallat's gone micro

Noted city artist Jitish Kallat is making waves in London by being part of not just one but two art shows at one go - The Box at Pippy Houldsworth Gallery and The Age of Terror at the Imperial War Museum.

Titled Covariance, the piece at The Box might resemble a meteorite from afar, but engraved on its surface are a number of small eyes modelled on diverse species, which are concerned with questions related to time, evolution, co-existence, consciousness and perception.

Circadian Rhyme at The Age of Terror is an installation of miniature human figures frozen in awkward positions associated with security checks (in pic). Unlike other works by Kallat, which are usually larger- than-life, both these pieces are microscale works, no taller than 15 inches.

Seeking thrills

Fancy yourself as a writer of thrilling paperbacks? Here's your chance to get published. Penguin Random House has announced an initiative that seeks to find aspiring writers for an anthology of thrillers.

The effort is in collaboration with Mumbai-based bestselling author Ravi Subramanian whose books If God was a Banker and The Incredible Banker have won him a clutch of popular awards. Each selected piece of fiction will find a place in the anthology.

If you think you've got the mojo to write an edge-of-the-seat page-turner, you have time till December 25 to show off your untapped writing chops.



Just chill

Irrfan Khan relaxes at a cafe during a promotional event for his upcoming film, in Andheri yesterday.

Jazz jugalbandi

If American jazz can be rhythmically fused with desi tunes, trust Ustad Zakir Hussain to do it. CrossCurrents, an Indo-US band the tabla maestro formed in 2015, has embarked on its autumn tour and the schedule seems more packed than ever.

"12 days, 10 concerts with legends Zakir Hussain, Dave Holland, Chris Potter Louiz Banks, Sanjay Divecha and Gino Banks," singer Shankar Mahadevan shared with his fans from Mumbai airport, before getting on to a flight to the US.

How the Belgians match moves

You may have heard of the flash mob but are you aware of Bal Moderne? Initiated in Paris in the mid-'90s and adopted by the Belgians, it's a collective dance movement, similar to a flash mob. But here, everyone learns the moves on the spot. On November 9, the city will witness its first Bal Moderne session at the Gateway of India.

The line-up of choreographers includes artiste Oonagh Duckworth (in pic, left), known for her contribution to the movement, and Belgian choreographer Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, who designed the moves for Beyoncé's Grammy performance this year. Sharing the stage with them will be Ashley Lobo and his team of dancers.

"The idea is to let go of your inhibitions and make dance a community activity. I'll design moves that are unique and easy, a mix of local and global contemporary dance," shared Lobo.

Javed Akhtar's 'oops' moment

Javed Akhtar might well be one of the country's most famous lyricists, but the advent of auto-correct clearly passed him by yesterday. What else explains Akhtar's tweet on classical singer Girija Devi's demise, which read, "Girija Devi was not only a great classical sinner but a national treasurer.

We are poorer without her." The post refers to Devi as a 'sinner' and 'treasurer', as opposed to 'singer' and 'treasure'. What makes things worse is the unintended humour in us being 'poorer' with the loss of 'a national treasurer'. Akhtar was quick to take the post down upon realising his mistake but, keeping with the rapid-fire speed of Twitter, the damage was already done.

In other words, an army of trolls descended upon Akhtar with their usual brand of condescension. This continued even after the veteran lyricist went into damage control mode. Clearly, to err is human, but to forgive is not for Twitter denizens.