Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier

Welcome the South Indian oasis

The news that Bengaluru's favourite brewpub TOIT will take up the same spot in Lower Parel where blueFROG used to stand has been doing the rounds for months. Looks like the space, which has been done up by the Basrai brothers of The Busride Design Studio, will finally open to the public this month.



Pic courtesy/Kunal Bhatia, Facebook page of The Busride Design Studio

Yesterday, the studio posted a note on their Facebook page, elaborating on the design concept and décor of the space, wherein glass-infilled Mangalore tiles fitted in the roof create checkerboard light-and-shadow patterns as you savour its popular craft brews, Dark Knight and The Basmati Blonde.

Bright-hued ochre, terracotta and smoke grey dominate the colour palette, as an ode to the iconic Chettinad homes of the South. The brothers sum it up with: "We intended TOIT to be a lush green, tropical South Indian oasis in the maximum city, a place to sit back and savour the brew."

Art lovers for art's sake

It was one small increment in bidding and one giant step for the Kochi Biennale Foundation on Tuesday evening.



Untitled (circa 1926) by Amrita Sher-Gil

At Saffronart, where the foundation was having its fundraiser auction of 43 works, all donated by artist-patrons, including young contemporary names, the art community had come together not for an evening of competitive bidding, but out of sheer love for the Kochi Muziris Biennale.

Dinesh Vazirani, co-founder of Saffronart, wielded the hammer and made sure that bidders yielded to his skills of persuasion - the auction fetched a total sale value of `2.75 crore. The highest selling work was an untitled watercolour by Amrita Sher-Gil, which went for `49 lakh.

The auction also saw young bidders, keen to collect a work or two. We were happy to note that designer Pinakin Patel, BDL Museum's honorary director Tasneem Zakaria Mehta and collectors Sunita and Vijay Choraria did their best to support the auction, the proceeds of which will support one of Asia's acclaimed art festivals.



Pic/Bipin Kokate

Dress as you like

Actor Shraddha Kapoor checks out the new designer collection at a fashion outpost in Bandra yesterday.

Egg-cellent move

While we often hear of restaurants launching new menus, Manashwi and Aastha Gupta of Bandra's It Happened in New York have decided to rebrand their restaurant altogether. Now known as The Benedict, it flaunts a new bakery, along with 30 dishes and a range of pizzas added to the menu, even as the cuisine and interiors stay the same.

"Our restaurant has always been about what happened in New York. Eggs Benedict was invented in New York City [as is believed], which makes it an ideal choice to introduce our rebrand. We wanted a name that was sleek, relatable and catchy, while still reminding guests that we are committed to offering the finest of New York on their plates," the duo tells us.

Bringing the world to Mumbai

As the countdown to the city's biggest exhibition, India & The World: A History in Nine Stories begins, teams at Chhatrapati Shivaji Vastu Sangrahalaya have been working round the clock to ensure that the city meets its date (November 11 onwards) with the world.

The spectacle, a collaboration by CSMVS, The British Museum (London) and National Museum (New Delhi), celebrates centuries-old historic objects from across the continents.

With visionaries Sabyasachi Mukherjee, director general, CSMVS, and Neil MacGregor, former director of the British Museum at the helm, Mumbaikars have much to look forward to.

Cheers to hip-hop

We are increasingly getting the feeling that market forces are conspiring to bring hip-hop in India out of the gullies and into the mainstream. An alcohol company will hold the country's first full-fledged hip-hop festival later this month.

Now, we hear that a rival beer brand has launched a full-throttled campaign that focuses entirely on the genre. It involves music gigs, web series, a streaming partnership with a digital music platform and even a record label to promote desi artistes.

For the first tour planned for this campaign, they are bringing down Lady Leshurr, who's been making waves in the British rap scene. She will be spitting rhymes alongside the Delhi-based Prabh Deep and homeboy DJ Uri. Will we be attending? Right on, dawg.