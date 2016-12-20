Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

Chef runs right

One of India’s earliest celebrity chefs, Sanjeev Kapoor, makes it a point to hit the tarmac every year to participate in the Mumbai marathon. The purpose, though, is not just to meet fitness goals. Kapoor runs to create awareness about autism. He also raises funds for Forum for Autism that actively helps parents of children affected by the disorder. This year is no different, where the aim is raise `10 lakh for the organisation. Go for it, chef!

Christmas cake, tips and tales

It was the last Sunday before Christmas — 6.30 in the evening to be precise — when this diarist realised that she had not made her annual pilgrimage to Yazdani Bakery. A frantic phone call was met with a warm, avuncular voice at the other end assuring her that the Christmas cakes — the bakery’s signature rum-soaked plum cakes — would be waiting for her when she would arrive in an hour’s time.





When this diarist finally reached the iconic bakery located in one of the bylanes around Horniman Circle, she was deservedly chided by owner Rashid Irani for being half an hour late; followed by a stern ‘I hope you’ve got the change for these cakes’. As we parted with our treasured 100-rupee notes, we couldn’t resist asking if Irani had considered accepting plastic money.

“I have not seen a credit card in my life, or even a cheque for that matter,” joked the 78-year-old. The conversation soon veered off in the direction of the bakery’s sinful cake, and Irani shared his little secret: “Many enjoy this cake when it’s slightly warm. I like it when it’s fridge cold.” Point noted. “And here’s some advice,” said Irani as we were about to leave. “Don’t eat [the cake] and drive!”

Designer wear for dancers

Taking inspiration from the classic arts and crafts of India, Jade’s creative duo, Monica and Karishma, have collaborated with Contemporary dance maestro Astad Deboo.

The duo has designed dance wear for Deboo’s Rhythm Divine 11, River Runs Deep, which was the first Indian contemporary dance piece to be performed at the coveted Bastille Opera House in Paris in October this year. Now, that’s a road less travelled, we say.

I’ll stand by you



Draped in identical Manipuri sarees, Kangana Ranaut and friend Bondina arrive at the launch of the latter’s book launch in Bandra yesterday.

Debacle duplication, this?

‘Anything India does, Venezuela can do worse’ is how an Economist article on the recent demonetisation in the Latin American nation begins. On December 11, President Nicolás Maduro announced that the 100-bolívar note would cease to be legal tender within 72 hours. The currency note accounts for 77 per cent of the nation’s cash.

The news coming from Venezuela is filled with déjà vu — massive queues, frayed tempers, fights, confusion and despondency. Titled ‘Venezuela’s lunatic experiment in demonetisation’, the article does bail India out when it says there is a plausible plan to help its many poor people join the cashless digital economy. Interestingly, the move was being hailed as ‘look, Venezuela followed our example’ among some sections in India.

Festive spirit where it matters

Christmas is still five days away, but the National Centre for Performing Arts is already swaddled in the spirit of Yuletide. At a Christmas cheer event organised recently at the venue, 200 children from six NGOs across the city were treated to multi-genre performing arts presentations and interesting workshops.

The celebrations kicked off with Christmas carols by the Symphony Orchestra of India followed by a short Hindi play Wagabond about a beloved childhood pet. Next up were a dance performance, a workshop on sustainable urban farming, an acoustic performance and a magic show. And then came Santa with gifts and sweets for the kids. Well, for the children, this truly is a merry Christmas!