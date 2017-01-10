Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier



Fatima Sana Shaikh (right) and Sanya Malhotra with chef Vicky Ratnani

Lunch time for Dangal girls

The characters played by debutantes Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in the film Dangal had to be particularly conscious about what they ate. Looks like the actresses are sticking to their diet lessons from the movie, even as they are trying fancier healthy preparations now.



Aztec Salad

Shaikh and Malhotra recently dropped by for a meal at a restaurant helmed by Chef Vicky Ratnani. He whipped up Grilled Red Snapper Fillet, Stir-fried Market Veggies and Aztec Salad (made with quinoa, charred corn, avocado), especially for the girls, who, we hear, were rather pleased with the chef’s hospitality.

Jugalbandi on a different pitch



Pic/Rane Ashish

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain helps cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar get his beats right as he tries his hand at the Slit Gong at an event in Sion yesterday.

The new-age NYE party

While we saw multiple events in 2016 that encouraged you to slip on your tracks, sweat shirts and sports shoes and dance your way to fitness, it seems fitness parties have stuck as a mantra for this year too.

A new gym opening in Andheri West claims to be unique with its “say no to boring workouts” philosophy. Their USP lies in surprising the patron with a new entertaining set, each day, designed by American College of Sports Medicine-certified instructors. From MMA to boxing, the gym will use multidisciplinary fitness regimes to engage the city's fitness freaks.

Opening today, they will throw a fitness launch party (for invitees) that claims to be “way cooler than your average, regular Joe party.” Complete with functional training workouts, healthy grub and juice instead of alcohol, many B-town names are expected to don their workout attire and shake a leg at the party.

At the feet of St Bonaventure

Mumbai never fails to surprise with the many secrets tucked away in its pockets of living history. The annual feast of the 16th-century St Bonaventure Church in Erangal, Malad, witnessed more than two lakh people in attendance.



The faithful congregate at the church

The feast, which is celebrated on the second Sunday of January every year, is followed by a fun fair on the Erangal beach after the masses held in the morning. The church, built in 1575, attracts people from various communities who come from far off places to celebrate the feast.



The annual feast. Pics/Nimesh Dave

Hindu communities from Madh Island lend their support to the parishioners, too. We hope this decades-old tradition continues to unite people for years to come.

Contemporary moves

Last weekend, the green lawns of CSMVS in Fort came alive with fusion beats as a dozen artistes took to the stage in an open-air performance as part of the two-day Kalapana festival. Hailing from the public charitable trust, Attakkalari Centre for Movement Arts in Bengaluru, the artistes performed a unique contemporary piece, MeiDhwani, coined from the Tamil and Sanskrit words Mei (body) and Dhwani (echo).



A contemporary dance performance at the fest. Pic/Sneha Kharabe

Drawing movements from Bharatanatyam and Kalaripayattu, the artistes, decked in simple white outfits, wowed the crowds with supple moves and elastic-like body frames — all the while dancing with large metallic pots. The debut edition of the craft and performing arts festival, curated by Tata Trusts, also featured Dhrupad performance by the Gundecha Brothers, Kannada theatre from Heggodu, a village in Karnataka and an exhibition of Indian handicrafts.

Custom-made for the voter

To woo the voter, governments can go out of their way. The BJP government’s publicity machinery has been doing exactly this, innovating day by day. At the Shivaji Memorial programme attended by PM Narendra Modi, the state government officials switched over to Hindi from Marathi.



PM Narendra Modi at the Shivaji Memorial programme

Yesterday, the CM’s publicity mandarins circulated a news item in Hindi, an unheard-of effort. The purpose? A decision regarding slum rehabilitation and transit camp needed to be explained to the Hindi-speaking population, which comprises a large section of city’s population ahead of the BMC polls.