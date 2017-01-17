Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

Colour (un)code

Ever since Mumbai marathon started in 2004, one man has been hitting the tarmac religiously every year. This Sunday was no different when industrialist Anil Ambani put on his trademark differently coloured running footwear, and showed up for the half marathon.

A fitness enthusiast — he once weighed 105 kg and is now a healthy 68 kilos — Ambani begins his day with a run at Marine Drive or the racecourse. He once said that some of his best business ideas come to him when he runs. We wonder what new plans he made for his company during this 21-km run.

Sneak peak: Mid-sea muse

The depths of the unknown spring an emotion of freedom, and a spot of romance. Ask Rose Dewitt Bukater, who on the fated ocean liner Titanic exclaimed in her patrician American accent, “Jack, I feel like I am flying!” We are hoping to experience some of that this weekend.

While we’ve already told you that along the Ballard Pier boulevard, aboard the Costa neoClassica, Monisha Jaising will present another kind of romance, wrapped in the ultra-glam Spring/Summer 2017 collection as part of the upcoming Lakmé Fashion Week, here’s an exclusive first look of what she is going to showcase. “It’s [the collection] about reinventing classic silhouettes. It’s for the joy of the modern woman, unafraid to conquer big city nights...in haute couture, of course,” says Jaising.

The veteran has developed something of a following for the seductive way in which she envisions drapes, and constructs the tiniest bodices. Actress, singer and television host, Shibani Dandekar plays muse this season for a line that’s a lighthearted celebration of glitz and glamour.

In memory of a dear friend

Few biographies have ‘By a friend’ mentioned beneath their title. But that’s the bond Dr Dharmendra Bhandari shared with Nani Palkhivala. After years of research into the life of the eminent jurist, who was called the ‘conscience-keeper of the nation’, Dr Bhandari released his book, Nani Palkhivala: God’s Gift to India (Biography by a friend), in the city yesterday on the occasion of Palkhivala’s 97th birth anniversary.



(Left to right) Senior lawyers Dinesh Vyas, Iqbal Chagla and Justice RM Lodha at the book launch. Pic/Suresh Karkera

The guest of honour was former Chief Justice of India, RM Lodha. The book by the former associate professor at the University of Rajasthan (written with Hema and Savitri Bhandari) is about Palkhivala’s contributions to free enterprise and civil liberty. It also contains highlights of his Budget speeches.

William Dalrymple comes to the city

For the city’s history buffs, it’s time to track the fascinating journey of the Kohinoor as authors of the book, Kohinoor: The Story of the World’s Most Infamous Diamond, come to Mumbai next week.

William Dalrymple and Anita Anand will talk about their discoveries while penning the book about the contentious gem. Who knows Dalrymple’s next historical muse may come from within the city!

Izzard’s gonna make us laugh

As urban Indians ditch slapstick humour for stand-up, the scene has become vibrant enough for not just homegrown stand-up comedians, but also for international faces.

English comedian, actor and writer, Eddie Izzard, who has appeared in films including Ocean’s Twelve, Ocean’s Thirteen, Mystery Men, among others will be touring India in February, starting with Mumbai. It’s time to ROFL!

Tongue-in-cheek



Pic/Suresh Karkera

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani seems to have found something funny to share with state Governor Chennamaneni Vidyasagar Rao at the University of Mumbai’s convocation ceremony at the Churchgate campus yesterday.