Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

Shreya’s best friend for life

Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal — known for her work in films like Devdas, Jism to the recent Bajirao Mastani — clocked back many years by sharing a photograph of hers with music director Shantanu Moitra on his 49th birthday. Ghoshal wished the melody man on Twitter with the post, “Happy birthday @ShantanuMoitra My best friend for life:) May u stay as mad as u are forever.” In 2005, Moitra escalated her career with the film, Parineeta. She sang four songs in the film, including Piyu Bole and Kasto Mazza, both of which went on to become chartbusters.



Pic/Shadab Khan

Framing the photographer

Starry-eyed school kids take selfies with actor Boman Irani at the closing ceremony of Navi Mumbai Police road safety week in Kalamboli yesterday, as amused cops look on. Irani was a photographer before he took up acting, which perhaps explains his keen look at the phone screen.

British pies with a desi twist

It was National Pie Day yesterday, and though it is an initiative of the American Pie Council to preserve the country’s pie heritage, days like this can always be celebrated across the Atlantic. That’s what British celebrity chef and restaurateur Jamie Oliver did as he posted scrumptious pie recipes through the day. But his pick for the dish of the day mirrored the globalised food scenario we are a part of.

The gluten-free curried veg pie recipe Oliver shared revealed his love for Indian ingredients — at the top of the list was rogan josh paste, followed by condiments like cumin seeds. We hope the pie makes it to Oliver’s Mumbai pizzeria. It might just raise the footfalls at a much-anticipated grub stop that didn’t quite live up to fame.

A century of iconic scenes

When a Hindi short-story writer gains fame by writing a best seller in English, has she betrayed her language and identity? How does she face her own image that has now become an inquisitor? Veteran actress Shabana Azmi, who plays a double role in the play Broken Images, written by Girish Karnad, performed the one-woman show for the 100th time this Sunday.



(Left to right) Shabana Azmi, Alyque Padamsee and RaÑÂll Padamsee

Apart from the play’s director Alyque Padamsee and producer RaÑÂll Padamsee, actors Dalip Tahil and Shenaz Treasury were also present to celebrate the happy occasion.

Now, you can eat on the go

Getting food delivered is about to become as easy as booking a ride home. A ridesharing service will soon introduce a new food delivery app, UberEATS. The app, started in 2014 as a small delivery pilot in Los Angeles, is now in 58 cities. It is set to launch in India soon, as part of a plan to tap into the Asian market. Until they launch, you can log on to their website and help with their research. Send in your suggestions about your favourite restaurants and other food you would want delivered to you, and who knows, they just might take it.

Seeds of change

When actors carve a niche for themselves with the films they choose to act in, their identity extends to brand associations as well. Kalki Koechlin recently endorsed a fashion brand specialising in garments made of cotton and other natural fabrics.

While the actress looked comfortably chic in the autumn winter collection, she also sent out a message with the brand’s Adopt-A-Tree initiative that gives out seeds of trees with every piece of clothing purchased along with instructions on how to plant them. Well, even if half the seeds given out make their way to pots, it’s mission accomplished.