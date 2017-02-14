Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

David Lloyd, the funny valentine

David Lloyd, the name rings a bell for Indian cricket fans. ‘Bumble’ Lloyd thrills them with his television commentary from time to time and students of the game will remember him for his unbeaten 214 against Ajit Wadekar’s Indians in the English summer of 1974.

Of course, Mohammed Azharuddin’s 1996 England tourists will remember Lloyd as coach of the then successful English team. Lloyd, on the cusp of turning 70, wrote in a blog recently that he revealed to his wife the kind of gift she would get on Valentine’s Day.

Hear it from him: “I said to Mrs Lloyd the other night that her admirer is going to buy something practical for her this year - a packet of Elastoplast, we’ve run out of. I thought it was quite thoughtful - the ladies have always got an Elastoplast on their heel, because their shoes rub - but for some reason she walked out of the room. I can’t think why.” Hopefully, Lloyd won’t need any adhesive bandages.

Cometh the hour, cometh the costumes

If you thought dressing up as popular comic characters was only something Sheldon Cooper and his buddies did in the show Big Bang Theory, here’s some news. Not only is the practice of cosplaying catching up in India, it now has a national-level championship, too.

At a recently concluded competition in New Delhi held by Comic Con India, Mumbai’s Sameer Bundela (in pic) bagged the first prize. The 26-year-old dressed up as the character of Skywrath from Dota 2, a popular multiplayer online video game.



Bhavishyavani Future Soundz plays as a model sports headgear by Little Shilpa. Pic/Sneha Kharabe

A sound Sunday brunch idea

Patrons at Mahalaxmi’s farm-to-fork restaurant, Masque were in for some culinary theatre when they stepped in for Sunday brunch. One of the city’s oldest music collectives, Bhavishyavani Future Soundz orchestrated an intriguing soundscape where food, fashion and music blended in fine form. Regulars could be seen immersed in the multi-sensory experience that ranged from music (Karan Joseph of Mad Fingers and Andrea Tariang) to style, courtesy the vintage-inspired headgear from designer Little Shilpa. This weekly programming idea is sure to resonate with those who prefer a dash of drama as the culinary senses come to life.

Uthappa guns for Idli Bombs

Robin Uthappa seems to be making most of his time while on a visit to Mumbai; at least on the food front.

The Karnataka batsman was recently spotted lunching at a buzzing BKC eatery. We hear he relished the Mutton cutlets and (not surprisingly) Idli Bombs. He ended the meal with Jalapeno Dark Chocolate and happily obliged fellow diners with pictures.

In search of youth

Who doesn’t want to look younger? For the upcoming municipal elections, which will see participation from a record number of young voters, ‘unfit’ politicians in the city have been making some serious efforts to enhance their face value. They are modifying their diet as suggested by nutritionists. Some, we are told, are colouring their hair and getting facials done. Hair weaving has become a norm for those with receding hairlines. Some had also started gymming, but now with lack of time, they are content with walking in rallies.

However, what’s piqued our interest here is a state unit president of a major party, who has found a quicker way to look younger. We are told he underwent a Botox treatment ahead of a hectic BMC poll campaign. And we are also seeing results whenever he appears in rallies and addresses press conferences. Even his party workers and opponents are discussing a glow on his face and the disappearance of dark circles that made him look a tad older for his age.



Pic/Shadab Khan

Puppy face

Socialite Smita Thackeray pets an Alaskan Husky at an appeal-to-vote march helmed by 60 dogs along with their owners in Lokhandwala yesterday.