Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

When KJo took the aerial route

Bollywood author Bharathi Pradhan (in pic) invited her longtime friend Karan Johar to chat with her on stage at Symbhav, the annual function at Symbiosis Law College in Pune, and the filmmaker immediately accepted. But by the time Friday, February 24 loomed near, Karan found his diary crammed. So, Mr Johar did a very champagne wishes and caviar dreams kinda thing — he booked a chopper, invited Bharathi to join him and the two landed in style in Pune.

At the college, Karan spoke up emphatically on the need to scrap Section 377 that criminalises homosexuality. "It has to go," he said in his conversation with Bharathi. Karan took questions that came thick and fast at him from the students. It was back-at-ya time when one girl asked him in Koffee with Karan style, "Aamir, Salman, Shah Rukh: Who will you kill, marry or hook up with?" He said he wouldn't kill anyone but yes, "I'd marry Shah Rukh. Gauri and I will make great wives," he quipped, bringing a roar of approval from the students. He also sportingly did a few steps to 'Balam pichkari' with some of the students. Then, it was back to Mumbai, through the skies, rock-star style. All in a day's work, for Mr moneybags KJo.



Tom Vajda at the library with Dr Amritmahal

From US, with love

Books make for best gifts, especially when they journey from one treasured collection to another. Over 700 titles, offering more than a glimpse of American art, history and culture, were donated to the Sophia College for Women yesterday by the US Consulate in Mumbai. The 75-year-old library with its vast collection seemed like the perfect new home for the books, which were officially handed by Consul General Tom Vajda to the principal Dr (Sr) Ananda Amritmahal.



The kids sporting the hockey sticks donated by Joaquim Carvalho

Carvalho ensures kids to stick to hockey

Hockey and Bandra go hand in hand. Which is why the St Peter's Youth-Centre Gilbert Pereira instant hockey tournament, held yesterday at St Stanislaus ground was a huge draw. Initiated by Olympian and former India hockey coach Joaquim Carvalho, it is also backed by hockey aficionados Afra Lopez, Sebastian Noronha, Hyacinth Cardoz, Brian D'Souza, Alex Eristocio and other members of the centre.



Joaquim Carvalho

At a time, when the custodian of school sports, Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA), has done precious little to promote the national game in the city, this tournament saw young boys and girls from four teams being gifted a hockey stick each for their participation. While MSSA gave out merely a certificate to winning teams, yesterday, over 100 hockey sticks were given out to finalists from the boys U-12 and girls U-14 categories at the Gilbert Pereira tournament. Football maybe a lot more popular on the inter-school front, but the smiles on the faces of these kids yesterday ensured they stick to hockey.

Let's talk music

Arts and culture is a significant tool to build relations between communities. When The Exchange — a music conference in association with UK's Department for International Trade — came to India last time, it created quite a stir among industry professionals. Come March 28, the fourth edition of the conference is set to take the proceedings to a higher level.

The symposium will celebrate 50 years of The Beatles' visit to Rishikesh in India. John Lennon, Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney, and George Harrison reached the Himalayan foothills in 1968 to attend a transcendental meditation session at the ashram of Maharishi Mahesh Yogi. The Beatles Story, a permanent exhibition in honour of the Rock and Roll group from Liverpool, will celebrate the anniversary with their Indian partners.



Diana Edulji (left) and Julio Ribeiro flanking Shaina NC

Fashion for a cause

It's not often that one gets to see the stylish side of a tough cop, or a veteran cricketer. But all eyes were on retired IPS officer Julio Ribeiro and former India test cricketer Diana Edulji as they graced the ramp in Shaina NC creations recently.

The show was part of a fundraiser for the Cancer Patients Aid Association, where proceeds will go towards treatment of children suffering from blood cancer. "These were the rarest of rare showstoppers," said Shaina, adding, "I have been associated with this event for several years and it is extremely satisfying to see that our efforts at raising cancer awareness and funding for treatment are having an impact."