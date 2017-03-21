Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier



let's take her for a spin

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui seems all set to take a bike ride during an event at a studio in Santacruz yesterday.



Obama's tribute to Chuck Berry

Last weekend came with some terrible news for Rock 'n Roll fans the world over. Chuck Berry, the pioneer of the genre, passed away at his Missouri home in the US. While tributes poured in for the legendary singer whose hit singles from the 1950s like Johnny B. Goode, Roll Over Beethoven, and Sweet Little Sixteen endure to this day, former USâÂÂPresident Barack Obama also had some warm words for Berry.

"Chuck Berry rolled over everyone who came before him - and turned up everyone who came after. We'll miss you, Chuck. Be good," tweeted Obama. Given the current political situation in the US, many of Obama's followers endorsed what he said, but not without a quick addition of 'You are missed as well. By all of America '. 'I miss a president who respects artists' said another, while yet another follower added he missed a president who respects humanity.

Dancing queen

She is sometimes called the First Lady of Zumba in India. Sucheta Pal is easily one of the biggest pioneers for the dance fitness form. Now, she has been chosen as the Zumba Global Brand Ambassador for India - the official announcement will be made next week.

While Pal has represented India in international fitness conferences, her next official appearance is slated to be at the Zumba Instructor Convention 2017 in Florida. As part of her new role, she will be responsible for ensuring Zumba reaches tier-II and tier-III cities, generating employment opportunities for licensed instructors and making the fitness class affordable, available, accessible and sustainable. More Zumba, you say? Bring it on.

Faces going places

A poster designed by city-based architect, Benny Mathew, will be the look of the Queer Film Festival 2017 to be held in Mumbai from May 24 to May 28. The winner of Kashish International Poster Contest 2017, Mathew's creation reflects this year's theme, Diverse, One. "What is great about this poster is the face yet the facelessness. People see the LGBTQ community as a shadow of faces for the most part. But we do have a face and an increasingly prominent place in society. In our diverse contributions, we are one with society and the world.

The poster wins because it has a plural narrative in the visual form and written word," said judge and fashion designer Wendell Rodricks. "Besides architecture, graphic design is something I'm passionate about and this contest allowed me to explore my creativity," said Mathew. As the film fest enters its eighth edition, it is interesting to look at the evolution of the poster contest. From student participants, it now has professionals, who don't shy away from vying for the winning design. Just an inkling about diversity at the workplace and in the corporate world.

Education comes first

A TED talk is not a platform one would usually associate with Bollywood celebs, but then Atul Kulkarni is different. The actor who has starred in critically acclaimed films like Hey Ram and Chandni Bar, gave a TEDx talk at IIT Kharagpur yesterday. He was there to speak about his NGO, Quest, which aims to provide quality education to children from marginalised communities. In previous interviews, Kulkarni has said that his acting profession is only a tiny part of his life, and that his NGO takes precedence. Some commitment, this!

Hear it from Trupti

Known for her firebrand protests against the ban of women's entry into places of worship and a fair share of controversies, Bhumata Brigade's Trupti Desai is a champion of several causes when it comes to gender equality. The feisty activist is now all set to speak at a summit in Delhi organised by SheThePeople.TV, a storytelling platform for women, in partnership with UN Women.