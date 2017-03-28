Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier



Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Who is the fairest of them all?

Malaika Arora Khan makes a point about something as she looks in the mirror during an event in Goregaon last evening.

Sweet return for Sharapova

With less than a month to go for the 15-month suspension of Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova to end, the excitement is palpable not just among her fans, but Sharapova herself.



Pic/AFP

She is also using the opportunity to tweet about her premium chocolate brand going places. As she readies to step on court in Stuttgart on April 26, here's hoping for a sweet start.



Pic/Irrfan Khan's twitter handle

Irrfan hits the rewind button

Actor Irrfan Khan, who is now known as much, if not more, for his work in Hollywood and British cinema as in Bollywood, may not do much theatre any more, but he still remembers his early days on stage fondly. On World Theatre Day yesterday, he posted this picture on Twitter, saying 'Theatre put me onto a path of self-discovery.' Khan, who earned a scholarship to study at the National School of Drama in Delhi, is known for the thorough homework he does before taking up a role. The mark of a true theatrewallah, we say.

A different keynote address

We've watched her hold the attention of the unforgiving audiences (including the press) in the past. As former Foreign Secretary, and ambassador on several tough assignments, Nirupama Menon Rao was a diplomat par excellence. Few might be aware that the articulate diplomat is also an accomplished vocalist, having performed at concerts in the past. Going by her latest tweet, we hear that Rao is busy cutting an album. That's right — she is recording at a Noida-based studio for an album that in her words will be, "…something old, something new." Turns out her husband, former bureaucrat Sudhakar Rao, is also a vocalist who performed songs of the legendary Talat Mahmood in a solo gig in Bengaluru earlier this month. Music maketh this couple.



PIC COURTESY/ANIRUDHA KAUSHAL

Cinema, masti and nostalgia

His career spanned five decades, and his body of work makes him one of the commercially successful filmmakers of the Hindi film industry. Nasir Husain gave us all-time classics like Anarkali, Paying Guest, Tumsa Nahin Dekha, Phir Wohi Dil Laya Hoon, Teesri Manzil, Caravan, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Hum Kisise Kum Nahin as well as hits like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander that were different takes on a young India. Now, on his 15th death anniversary that falls on March 31,

The folks at Godrej India Culture Lab will celebrate his brand of cinema with author and journalist, Akash Manwani (inset) who wrote Music, Masti, Modernity: The Cinema of Nasir Husain. The organisers are expecting a masti and music-filled evening where movie nostalgia will flow. In fact, they've also roped in The Revolver Club who will play music from his films on vinyl. We're pretty sure the evening will be a total entertainer.

Not your typical fashion show

A new pop-up flea market is coming to town this weekend, but this one's a little different. Day two of the event will witness a fashion show where, instead of skinny models, you will see 10 acid attack victims walking the ramp. One such survivor is Reshma Bano Qureshi, who walked the ramp at New York Fashion Week last year and will be the show-stopper at the event. While we're no strangers to pop-up markets, we are happy to see someone help acid attack survivors boost their confidence.